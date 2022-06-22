Jenny Han Shares The Taylor Swift Song In The Summer I Turned Pretty She Was Really Passionate About Getting Into The Series At The Right Moment
There's five Taylor Swift music drops in the new series!
SPOILERS are ahead for The Summer I Turned Pretty, streaming now with an Amazon Prime subscription.
If you’ve binged The Summer I Turned Pretty already, you know the series has a banger of a soundtrack. Hit songs from artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish make the series, but most notably, Taylor Swift’s music makes a recurring appearance on the series after the artist used the trailer for the show to re-release “This Love” and effectively get Swifties hoping 1989 will be the next era she might revisit following her masters being sold. But there are a couple Swift songs in particular that are close to author/showrunner Jenny Han.
When CinemaBlend spoke to The Summer I Turned Pretty author and co-creator of the Amazon Prime series, she shared one Taylor Swift song she was really passionate about getting at the exact right moment in the show. In her words:
About halfway through the season, The Summer I Turned Pretty brings the heat when Lola Tung’s Belly and Christopher Briney’s Conrad almost kiss in episode 4. As Jenny Han told us, she spent a lot of time with the music editor making sure the song off Taylor Swift’s 2019 album Lover came in at the exact right time.
In many ways, it feels like the Taylor Swift music drops feel intentional to Belly’s particular feelings toward her childhood friend, Conrad, who is acting completely different this summer. She’s long had a crush on him, as illustrated in the first scene when Conrad is shown with “Lover” playing. Jenny Han also shared a second Swift song that has always been important to The Summer I Turned Pretty.
“The Way I Loved You” came out in 2008 as Jenny Han was first writing the story, i.e. her first YA novel before continuing Belly’s story with a trilogy and later writing the All The Boys books. The song plays later in the season, and the author spoke more to getting Swift’s music in the streaming series, saying this:
Over the years, Taylor Swift songs have made their way into all kinds of movies and TV shows, including the singer writing an original tune for the upcoming book adaptation of Where The Crawdads Sing. Swift music has always been important to Jenny Han as an author, her fans who read her books and attach to their stories, and now the new streaming series.
