Jim Gaffigan Explains Why He Doesn’t Act In Comedy Films
Comedians are artists too!
Jim Gaffigan is one of the few modern stand-up comedians who managed to become a household name by just grinding the old fashioned way, and he managed to earn seven Grammy nominations for his comedy specials in the process. But, of course, he’s not only a comic, but also a successful actor/producer. Despite his success, you won’t see him appear in many straight-comedy movies. While other comics may ride their success into a stoner-comedy franchise, Gaffigan dabbles in a surprising amount of drama, and he’s now explained to us his thought-process behind choosing those projects.
Jim Gaffigan’s new film Linoleum is a wonderful, thought-provoking sci-fi drama that one might not expect from the guy whose most famous work is dissecting the Hot Pockets theme song. I spoke with the comedian in celebration of the film’s release, and when the subject of how he chooses his projects came up, he told me this:
Jim Gaffigan has always had a lot of integrity when it comes to his projects, so it makes sense that he would be a little choosy. For example, he chose to end The Jim Gaffigan Show before Season 3 simply because the story was done in his mind. He also seems to take acting very seriously, and even stated later in the interview that the source of his greatest professional envy was Phillip Seymour Hoffman because of his acting accolades.
Not that Gaffigan refuses to do comedies across the board, as he will be in the cast for Jerry Seinfeld’s upcoming film Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story. Plus, among the quick things we about Disney's upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy is he's playing Smee, and he’s already getting us hyped on what we can expect.
In the meantime, you can see Linoleum in select theaters now! Jim Gaffigan also continuing on with what he does best by performing stand-up comedy on the Dark Pale Tour, and he has upcoming tour dates available. He says it will culminate in a special, which right now doesn’t have a home, but Gaffigan says there’s a chance it will end up on Netflix. If you’re not subscribed yet, we have the lowdown on Netflix subscriptions and what’s included.
Jeff is a film buff who is ridden with gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living.
