WandaVision Creator Weighs In On Scarlet Witch’s Doctor Strange 2 Being So Wildly Different From Her Arc On The Show
Wanda went from remorseful to murderous in Doctor Strange 2.
Fans have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order, as well as the live-action shows that are streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Some characters have risen to the top as fan favorites, and Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff is definitely in that category. And after Olsen reflected on her character's journey, WandaVision's creator weighed in on Scarlet Witch’s Doctor Strange 2 role being so wildly different from her arc on the show.
WandaVision became a Emmy winning success and all-out sensation upon its release, making Wanda into a top tier MCU character. Fans watched as Elizabeth Olsen's character processed her grief, and eventually sacrificed her family in order to set the town of Westview free. But when she returned for Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda was an evil murderer. Fans were bothered by this, and WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer spoke to RadioTimes about handing off her narrative, saying:
Sounds like a healthy attitude. While Wanda's decisions in Doctor Strange 2 seemed to stand in opposition with the WandaVision finale, Schaeffer seems to understand that's what happens when characters are utilized throughout different MCU projects. We'll just have to see how she changes upon returning in upcoming Marvel movies.
Hardcore fans will remember that there was a macguffin used to explain why Wanda became so murderous in Doctor Strange 2 (including that brutal Illumanti scene). Namely the Darkhold, which seemed to have corrupted her over time. Add in the desperation of missing her children, and fans were led to believe that the Scarlet Witch was simply too desperate and powerful.
Later in that same interview, Jac Schaeffer further explained her love for Wanda, as well as actress Elizabeth Olsen. As she shared:
Fans seem to agree, and there's been rumors of a Scarlet Witch movie coming down the line. Fans have been worried about her possible future in the MCU since she seemingly perished during Doctor Strange 2's ending.
While Wanda's future is still unclear, Schaeffer is definitely making plenty of references to her in Agatha All Along. And many fans are hoping she could actually pop up sometime during the season.
Wanda Maximoff/ The Scarlet Witch's tenure in the MCU is streaming now on Disney+. Check the 2025 movie release dates to make sure you catch new Marvel movies are they're released.
