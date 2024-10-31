‘Jenna’s Off Conquering The World’: Jurassic World: Chaos Theory’s Scott Kreamer Reflects On Working With Camp Cretaceous Vet Jenna Ortega, And How He Think She’d React To Brooklynn’s Continuing Story
Season 2's recent twists gave Brooklynn a lot to do.
While we’ll have to wait until July 2025 for Jurassic World Rebirth to hit theaters, the 2024 TV schedule has kept the proverbial chair warm with the adventures of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. As the first two seasons debuted through the Netflix streaming library this very year, it wasn’t just the story that was new, thanks to Jenna Ortega’s Brooklynn being recast.
Chaos Theory EP Scott Kreamer has some special thoughts on how he thinks Ortega would react to Kiersten Kelly’s continuation of her Camp Cretaceous character. I learned as much when I spoke with Kreamer on behalf of the recent Season 2 premiere for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.
As we chatted all things connected between this show and the Jurassic Park Universe, he admitted that he hasn’t been in touch with Ms. Ortega for some time. However, that didn’t stop Scott Kreamer from sharing with CinemaBlend the following:
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory’s recasting of Brooklynn (Kiersten Kelly) actually helped sell the big Season 1 twist that saw our former camper in very different circumstances. An unfortunate encounter with an Allosaurus almost killed this rebellious alum of the Nublar Six, but left her with a limb difference after she lost part of her arm to the creature’s jaws.
It’s a pivotal event that saw some pushback from Jurassic World producers, like Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow, but ultimately the gamble paid off. Season 2 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory pushed Brooklynn’s character even further into uncharted territory, as she learned to adapt to her limb difference.
It’s that sort of bold decision making that has me agree with Scott Kreamer’s hypothesis on how Jenna Ortega would approve of both Kiersten Kelly’s spot-on performance, and the story that’s been written around this fixture of the Camp Fam. Though Kreamer would know better than me, as working with Ortega on five seasons of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, plus one special, is the sort of tenure where actor and creative bond over the character they both have a stake in.
The potential future of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory seems quite bright, as Season 2 ended with a cliffhanger that will please fans of the most recent cinematic entry. With Brooklynn making a pretty huge decision in those final moments, there’s a ton of potential for this midquel between the last two Jurassic World films to fill in some gaps in the overall franchise with style.
Whether you’re looking forward to the continued adventures of Brooklynn or Jenna Ortega’s return to Wednesday, there’s one spot in the streaming ecosystem you’ll need to be to catch it all. Through the power of a Netflix subscription, you can not only catch up on both seasons of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, but also revisit Wednesday Addams’ current run of adventure.
