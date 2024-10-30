Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega Reprised Her Role For A Wild Halloween Video, And I'm Wondering If It Just Gave Us A Huge Clue About Season 2's Mystery
Snaps all around for this spooky video!
Getting a potential clue about Wednesday Season 2 on Halloween Eve feels like the perfect way to bring in the spooky holiday and start anticipating this upcoming Netflix release. For a while now, I’ve been eagerly anticipating the return of Jenna Ortega’s titular Addams Family member. Now she’s back with a wild Halloween video that has me theorizing about what’s to come when her show returns to one of the best streaming services.
Jenna Ortega Starred In A Fantastic Wednesday Halloween Video
As the caption on Wednesday and Netflix’s post read “‘twas the night before Halloween, and all through the land, not a monster was stirring, not even a hand,” because Jenna Ortega has returned as Wednesday to read Thing a bedtime story. However, a bedtime story is off-brand for the character, so she’s actually, naturally, reading the hand a case file, take a look:
It’s so exciting to see the lead of the Wednesday cast back in her Nevermore attire, and it’s incredibly fitting that she’s reading a file for someone who has been stabbed in her monotone voice. Now, while she read this and wished Thing “sweet nightmares,” there’s no way I can sleep right now. That's because I’ve been sent into a spiral about the potential clues presented in this fun Halloween video.
I Think There Might Be Two Clues About Wednesday Season 2 In It
Alright, the victim in question is “a 35-year-old” male, according to Wednesday, and he was stabbed three times. While it’s certainly possible that she’s just reading a random case to a hand wearing a night cap, I can’t help but think that there’s more to it.
We know Wednesday will have “incredible set pieces” as Ortega put it, and more horror elements in its new episodes. If this video is implying anything about Season 2, it’s that someone has been murdered, and our titular star is going to be involved in the case.
On top of that, the folder she’s holding says “Property of Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital.” I think that means we might have a spooky new location in Season 2 that’s outside of Nevermore Academy.
Last season took place almost exclusively in the school. However, it ended with Tyler possibly breaking out of the armored vehicle he was being transported in. I’m wondering if he was captured again and taken to this psychiatric hospital. I think it would make sense, and it would help the story expand outside the academy.
Plus, a psychiatric hospital feels like the perfect setting for these epic set pieces Ortega was teasing, because it’s a place where Wednesday has the chance to run into numerous unpredictable characters.
Overall, I think this video may have clued us into a new setting for Season 2, and it seems like it could be because of the death of this mysterious 35-year-old man. However, we’ll have to wait for Wednesday to return before we know for sure.
At the moment, Season 2 sadly doesn’t have a release date, but there’s a chance it will be part of the 2025 TV schedule since they’ve been in production this fall. So, while we wait to see what kind of mysteries lie ahead for Wednesday Addams and co. you can go back and watch Season 1 with a Netflix subscription and check out other shows like Wednesday as we theorize more about what could come during The Addams Family spinoff’s sophomore season.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
