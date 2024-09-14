We Pointed Out Kathryn Hahn Is The First Person To Say 'Eat My A--' On Disney+, And It's Really These Little Things Marvel Fans Live For

Marvel’s Agatha All Along will expand upon the character of Agatha Harkness, played by the lovely Kathryn Hahn and explore the creepier side of the comic book powerhouse’s cinematic universe. However, amid the spookier aspects will also be a layer of humor. Hahn is at the forefront of that effort and, at some point in the show, she even gets to say, “Eat my ass.” While speaking to Hahn, CinemaBlend acknowledged that she’s the first person to say that in a Disney+ production. I have to say, these are the little moments fans live for.

Our own Sean O’Connell spoke to Kathryn Hahn during the press junket for her upcoming Marvel show and brought up the line in question. The always cheeky Hahn was enthusiastic about the NSFW milestone she managed to accomplish. However, in the clip from our Instagram , she also humorously provided one small piece of clarification regarding the “eat my ass” line:

Thank you. Right now is when the confetti should fall. I don’t know why it’s not. Thank you, this is up there for me. … Just a slight correction, it’s “Eat my ass, chief.” Not that that lightens it, but you know, it’s more specific.

As someone who’s yet to feast their eyes on any of Agatha All Along, I’m curious as to when that line is uttered. Given Harkness' personality, it’s equally possible that she could say this to an enemy or an ally. It’s honestly surreal that such a line of dialogue will be featured in a Disney+ creation, yet it signifies how not just the streamer but the House of Mouse as a whole is becoming somewhat more fluid when it comes to content.

It may sound far-fetched, but fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been making note of the ways in which the franchise has gradually “matured” in this regard. For example, in 2023, much was said about the MCU’s first F-bomb , which was delivered by Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Of course, many also rejoiced when it was confirmed that Deadpool & Wolverine would be R-rated . While the superhero franchise is greatly loved, many have been clamoring for it to up the gore and crass humor in some respects. That’s surely why they’re so quick to point out any that’s dished out.

There’s going to be more to Agatha All Along than just NSFW exchanges between characters, of course, as the show is set to expand upon the supernatural side of the MCU. Set after the events of WandaVision, it sees Harkness forming a coven in order to face the trials that lie along the infamous Witches’ Road. The cast and crew have been tight-lipped, which is why the creative team was uncomfortable when Sean O’Connell asked them a certain Wanda Maximoff question .

What I’m glad to see though, is that showrunner Jac Schaeffer and co. had no problem inserting a wild line like “Eat my ass.” Chances are that's not the only salty piece of language that viewers will be treated to throughout the nine-episode series, either. It seems a new day is dawning for the MCU, Disney+ and the company – one that includes a few more swear words.

Agatha All Along’s first two episodes will debut for Disney+ subscription holders on September 18 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. New installments will subsequently drop on Wednesdays at that same time amid the 2024 TV schedule.