After Watching Kevin Alejandro’s Episode Of Fire Country, I Can’t Stop Thinking About His Comments On The Incredible Number Of People It Takes To Create The Show
Kevin Alejandro tells CinemaBlend what it takes to make an episode of Fire Country.
Light spoilers are ahead for Season 2, Episode 2 of Fire Country. If you haven’t seen the latest episode to air on the 2024 TV schedule, you can stream it right now with a Paramount+ subscription.
With experience directing Lucifer and Fire Country, Kevin Alejandro is very aware of everything it takes to make an episode of television. So, while watching Episode 2 of Fire Country Season 2, his comments on this topic and the incredible number of people it takes to make the CBS drama really sunk in.
In Episode 2 of Fire Country's second season, the incident of the week happened in a cavern, and the crew had to save two girls who were stuck in it. To rescue them, Gabriela had to swim under a bunch of rocks with diving gear. Meanwhile, the rest of the crew was putting out a bunch of bonfires. Overall, it was a lot to handle, and during an interview with CinemaBlend, Alejandro, who plays Manny in the FC cast and directed this episode, told me the shocking number of people it takes to pull sequences like this off:
That’s incredible! The action in Fire Country is no joke, from using real fire on occasion to creating events that look like mudslides and other natural disasters, a lot of work goes into moments like these from week to week. In the case of this cavern sequence, Alejandro knew it would take everyone to pull it off, and he continued to explain why teamwork made the dream work, noting:
Alejandro’s co-star Billy Burke is on the same page. When CinemaBlend interviewed him, he also sang the crew’s praises, telling me:
He continued on, and referenced Alejandro’s episode specifically. As the director/actor said, it takes their entire crew of over 200 people to pull off stories like this, and Buke gave an example of why as he said:
Overall, Episode 2 of Fire Country’s sophomore season really hammered home these points made by both Kevin Alejandro and Billy Burke. Now, as I continue watching CBS’s hit drama, I’ll be thinking a lot more about the sheer number of people working on the show and how “phenomenal” they are.
To see how all this work pays off, you can catch new episodes of Fire Country every Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS or the next day on Paramount+.
