The Wild Story Behind Fire Country’s Mudslide In The Season 1 Finale: ‘It Was The Craziest Thing I've Ever Seen’
Filming Fire Country's action is no joke.
While Bode going back to prison and leaving Fire Country on a cliffhanger in Season 1 left jaws on the floor, the other jaw-dropping element of this episode came in the form of a mudslide. From a dramatic standpoint, this episode was intense. However, what was more extreme, arguably, was the mudslide that threatened Edgewater. It turns out, that was one of the “craziest” moments to film according to Diane Farr and Jules Latimer, who plays Sharon and Eve, as they told CinemaBlend the wild story behind this epic action sequence.
In the episode aptly titled “I Know It Feels Impossible,” a huge mudslide rips through Edgewater, putting the public and these firefighters in serious danger. According to Diane Farr, who plays the division fire chief and Bode’s mom, a lot of this action was filmed practically. During an interview with CinemaBlend in preparation for Fire Country Season 2, she opened up about this wild set piece and how they pulled it off, saying:
In the episode, a rainstorm hits Edgewater, and that causes the mudslide. The cast of Fire Country is then deployed to do damage control and save those who are literally stuck in the mud. As the crew cleans up the rubble and deals with the dirt, they also learn about the personal revelations of other characters, like Bode taking the blame for a drug test. All-in-all a lot was going on in the episode, and it was difficult to film.
Farr made that clear as she told me a bit more about how her scenes specifically were filmed:
However, she said she didn’t have the worst of it at all. The Sharon Leone actress went on to tell me about what she saw her co-stars Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer go through. Explaining Jake and Eve’s muddy moment, Farr said:
Jules Latimer confirmed that she was covered in mud alongside Jordan Calloway as they filmed this sequence. She said they were filming for what she thought was five hours "in wet clothes and mud," and they were trying to move a Styrofoam refrigerator for the scene. Diving into the literally dirty details, the Eve actress said:
This truly does sound like a wild set to be on, and Diane Farr drove that point home as she said:
Obviously, everyone was safe and the cast and crew of Fire Country are used to shooting big action on a weekly basis – just go back and watch the rock wall episode and you’ll see that this is true.
Learning this story honestly made me even more excited for Season 2 of Fire Country and its February 16 premiere on the 2024 TV schedule. Not only did it refresh my memory about everything that went down in the Season 1 finale, but it reminded me that we’re in store for some epic action.
If you are looking to go back and watch the muddy Season 1 finale of Fire Country, you can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
