One Love Is Blind Star Shares The Couple From A Previous Season That Persuaded Her To Go On The Show, And It’s An Excellent Pick

SPOILERS are ahead for episodes 1-6 of Love Is Blind Season 6

Thus far, it’s safe to say that Love Is Blind has been a dating experiment with mixed results, but that doesn’t stop a new round of hopeful singles from trying their luck at falling in love and getting married sight unseen. When I spoke to three of the latest ladies on Season 6, they shared what inspired them to join the experiment, and a legendary couple from one of the past seasons is involved.

When CinemaBlend sat down with Jessica, Amber “AD” and Amy from the brand-new season of Love Is Blind, I inquired with the ladies about their fandom with the series prior to being cast. Amber and Jess said they were both particularly hugely into the show before they signed on. When I asked if a couple from a past season inspired them at all, here’s what Jess said:

Lauren and Cameron, hands down.

Jess is referring to Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton from Season 1, who got married on the series in November 2018 after going through the entire experiment. The couple recently renewed their vows in celebration of their fifth wedding anniversary in Las Vegas back in November. They are by far the most successful couple on the series, and have been open about sharing their journey on social media, through their 2021 book and even once gave advice to the Too Hot To Handle cast on being part of one of Netflix’s dating shows .

Check out the couple as they celebrated Valentine’s Day last week:

While Jess was inspired by Lauren and Cameron, she unfortunately did not have a straightforward experience on the series considering Jimmy chose Chelsea instead. Amber, on the other hand, had this to say about picking favorites:

I loved everyone's journey. I thought it was very intriguing to watch.

Thus far, Amber has had a rather successful experience on the series, getting engaged to Clay after the pods before jetting off to the Dominican Republic with the rest of the engaged cast. Conversely, when CinemaBlend spoke to Clay, he said he had never watched the series and was convinced to by his mom, who hilariously referred him to the wrong show .

Amy, who joined Amber and Clay overseas after getting engaged to Johnny in the pods, told us this about being part of Love Is Blind:

For me it was actually my friends, like my best friends. They just knew that that was a good opportunity for me considering that I'm very marriage-minded and that I have had the worst past when it comes to my dating history. They just thought it was a good opportunity and that's why I went into it.

While Love Is Blind has certainly been a mixed bag in terms of results, isn’t dating already? We’re excited to see what’s next for these couples when the next batch of episodes premiere in the coming Wednesdays.