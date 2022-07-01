Marcel The Shell Director Shares How Isabella Rossellini And Lesley Stahl Of 60 Minutes Got Involved With The Project
How could they say no to that face?
One of A24’s latest movies is Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, a coming-of-age mockumentary comedy centered on Marcel, a one-inch talking mollusk who wears shoes and finds hope in an online community invested in his journey to find his long-lost family. The movie is based on a 2010 short from Dean Fleischer Camp and Jenny Slate, and somehow this feature involves Italian actress Isabella Rossellini and 60 Minutes interviewer Lesley Stahl. How the heck did this unique combination all come together?
When CinemaBlend spoke to Marcel the Shell writer/director Dean Fleischer-Camp, he shared how these two major, but very random individuals, made their way into the sweet film. Starting with Isabella Rossellini, the filmmaker said:
Isabella Rossellini is the daughter of Casablanca actress Ingrid Bergman, and was notably a Lancome model, along with being in numerous movies such as Blue Velvet. The actress is choosy with the roles she signs on, only starring in a handful of projects in recent years. But Marcel the Shell not only sold her, the character was “perfect” for many other reasons personal to her own life. In the movie, Rossellini plays Nanna Connie, Marcel’s grandmother. Dean Fleischer-Camp also spoke to Lesley Stahl’s involvement, saying this:
Of course Lesley Stahl has been a reporter/host on 60 Minutes since 1991, and has given a number of high-profile interviews in her time. The 80-year-old doesn’t often appear in movies, but for Marcel the Shell, she got to interview the mollusk himself during the movie.
It sounds like maybe Marcel the Shell is a tough project to say no to. I mean, have you seen that shell’s adorable face and how he talks? It’s enough to break your heart and put it back together all at once. The movie has received incredible favorable reviews, including CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg, who gave Marcel the Shell With Shoes On a perfect five out of five. He called the movie “touching and hypnotizing cinematic work that has been made with extraordinary craft.”
Jenny Slate, who voices Marcel along with being a co-writer of the screenplay, is already ready for more of the shell with shoes on, recently saying “there’s a lot more to explore there.” What happens there relies on whether we support the 2022 new release in theaters. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is currently playing in limited theaters and is set to go wide on July 15.
