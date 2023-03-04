Michael B. Jordan Talks Letting Go Of Creed 3 After Watching It More Than 100 Times

The latest highly-anticipated 2023 new movie release to hit theaters this weekend is Creed III. The movie not only sees Michael B. Jordan back as Adonis Creed, but this production also marks his first time in the director’s chair. So he follows in the footsteps of Rocky’s Sylvester Stallone, who helmed numerous entries in the boxing franchise. As a director, you have to live and breathe your film, and as it turns out Michael B. Jordan has seen the threequel more than 100 times and, with that, he discussed how he essentially had to let go of the film.

CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb conducted Creed III interviews with Michael B. Jordan and more and had an interesting chat with the director/leading man. Michael B. Jordan was asked how many times he’s watched his directorial debut, during which he spoke on the staggering number. He also discussed the reasoning behind his various viewings:

Oh, I couldn’t even count. [Hundred], probably more. Yeah, I mean there were so many versions, [we were] cutting it down, how many sequences I have to look at individually, putting it together. Yeah, I’ll probably watch it one more time, like tomorrow – with my family – and then I’m stepping away from it, for sure.

It’s common for actors to not be too keen on watching their own performances but, if Michael B. Jordan had that issue, he certainly got over it for this movie. As Jordan shared with us (as seen in the video above), he watched the new movie plenty of times to make sure that its various elements were right. At the time that he spoke with us, the actor also admitted that he'd probably only see it one more time and that particularly showing should be a special experience for him. In his words:

It’s not for me anymore, you know? It’s for everybody else, so I’m just ready to turn it over to the world and for everybody, because I’ve been living with it for three years. So I’m ready to step away.

Creed III (Image credit: Warner Bros./UA) Release Date: March 3, 2023 (Theaters)

Director: Michael B. Jordan

Writer: Keenan Coogler and Zack Baylin

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, Phylicia Rasha and Mila Davis-Kent

Of course, as director, it was Michael B. Jordan’s job to make sure the sports drama was exactly what it was intended to be. That naturally means having to watch it over and over and over and making necessary changes along the way. If the reactions are any indication, Jordan did what he set out to do. Critics are loving Jordan's flick , with the movie being praised for his direction and Jonathan Majors’ turn as Adonis’ latest sparring partner, Damian Anderson. Damian is a childhood friend of Adonis’, who resurfaces after serving a lengthy prison stint and wants his own shot at a heavyweight title.

Some people are even hailing Creed III as the best entry in the trilogy ., and it's not hard to see why, given the care that was put into the proceedings. The movie was shot on IMAX-certified Sony CineAlta Venice cameras and the Panavision anamorphic format, which is a first for the Rocky franchise. The leading man also found his own way of directing, doing so in a way that involved him not saying "action" or "cut." It goes without saying that this movie is the star's baby, and it can't be easy to essentially give it to the public. Still, after all of that work (and those countless rewatches) he's likely proud to share it with others as well.

Check out Creed III for yourself now by heading to your local theater, and stream the first two installments using an HBO Max subscription.