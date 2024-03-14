Millie Bobby Brown Describes Her Next Movie The Electric State As ‘A Live-Action WALL-E,’ And Now I Am Super Intrigued

Between the 2024 movie schedule’s recent release Damsel and the upcoming fifth and final Stranger Things season , Millie Brown Brown is showing off her range while staying booked and busy. Now, she’s given CinemaBlend a fun peek into her next project, the Russo Brothers’ The Electric State , by comparing it to WALL-E, and it has me very intrigued!

Before revealing this exciting bit of info about her next movie, Millie Bobby Brown explained why she really wants to do an animated project. She told CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell during an interview about Damsel that Up was her favorite, and he told her that his top Pixar movie is the beloved WALL-E . This led to the actress giving us some intriguing information about her project Electric State, and how it relates to one of Pixar’s best films as she said:

Well, my next movie, Electric State, is like a live-action WALL-E.

That’s a bold claim, Millie! However, I get where she’s coming from. The Electric State is about an orphaned teenager, played by Brown, who sets out to travel across the American West in the retro-futuristic past to find her brother. This world is mysterious and a wasteland, and her character will meet a robot and a drifter on her journey.

Like WALL-E, it sounds like we’ll fall in love with the characters, and it seems like there could be thematic parallels, like found family, to the Pixar film. Going a bit more in-depth about why she thinks her upcoming Netflix movie is like a live-action version of the animated film, the actress told us:

I don’t want anyone to kill me for saying this, but like, I truly when I was filming, it was just like, this feels like a live-action WALL-E. Like the heart and the soul and the brilliance and like, I just loved the messaging and I love the plot. And you just care about these robots.

Along with Millie Bobby Brown, The Electric State cast includes Chris Pratt, who will play Keats, the smuggler Brown’s Michelle meets along the way, and Anthony Mackie who will voice the Keats' robot ally. I feel like these three have what it takes to bring a heartfelt and action-packed journey to the screen, and I can’t wait to see if we fall in love with them as we did with WALL-E and EVE all those years ago.