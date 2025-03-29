Millie Bobby Brown Is Giving All The Summer Vibes With Her Cute Bikini, Gorgeous Beaches And 'Sunset Swims'

As we reach the final days of March and enter into the April showers part of the year, my yearning for summer has only increased. Thankfully, I can live vicariously through Millie Bobby Brown because she’s giving all the summer vibes in her latest post that includes her wearing a cute bikini, some gorgeous beaches and a sunset that’s to die for.

On the heels of her last tropical trip that included bikinis and a hammock and the premiere of her film on Netflix’s 2025 schedule , The Electric State, Millie Bobby Brown seems to be getting some relaxation in by the water. She’s also giving me summer inspo in this cute beach fit, as you can see below:

First of all, as a gal who is always looking for cute swimwear, I’m so here for this teal bikini top. I also love the white shorts with the flower pattern. Both are so pretty and literally perfect for the beach (not to mention, they totally match with the blue of the water and the pink, orange and blue in the sky).

Plus, the sunglasses are so chic, and I’m here for the silver necklace she paired with the look.

Her wet hair also implies that she did indeed go for one of the “sunset swims” mentioned in the caption. And as we exit the colder months of the year, I cannot stress enough how good a beach day like that sounds right now.

Also, based on the yellow can, it would appear Brown is drinking the Vanilla Bliss Iced Latte from her company, Florence by Mills Coffee . While caffeine is not something I’d be going for around “sunset,” there’s also no denying that it’s the perfect cold drink for a summer day. So, overall, I’m here for this choice.

With summer just around the corner, this photo dump from the Enola Holmes actress has me inspired to get my beach days planned. However, it’s also got me excited about what the actress has coming up next.

Millie Bobby Brown just finished up a massive press tour for The Electric State (which didn’t get the best reviews , sadly), and she was an absolute fashion icon on it. However, now it’s time to look forward to Stranger Things Season 5 , which is arguably one of the most anticipated shows on the 2025 TV schedule .

The promotional cycle for that beloved series is bound to be intense, and I’m sure the actress has a bunch of other projects she’s working on as well. So, I’m happy she’s finding time for some fun in the sun.