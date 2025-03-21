Millie Bobby Brown Proved She Can Make A Killer Paella In New Video, But I Can’t Get Over Her Outfit Choice While Doing It

Millie Bobby Brown is having quite the year, with The Electric State maintaining its spot as one of Netflix’s top movies since its release on the 2025 movie calendar and with the highly anticipated Stranger Things Season 5 coming up. She’s also in her newlywed era, having tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi last May. Now, fans have gotten a peek at one of the dishes he may get to enjoy, as Brown showed she can craft a killer paella, but I’m more excited about the looks she’s serving.

The actress proved there’s not much she can’t do, as she hit Instagram with a fun video that boasted her skills in the kitchen. Some people might have their eyes on that paella, but I’m more blown away by the fact that she wore a corseted party dress while whipping it up! See below:

Honestly, that looks more like a date night outfit I’d wear if someone else were cooking dinner — not something I’d don before chopping vegetables. She must be confident, too, because she didn’t put an apron on or anything to protect that dress from splatter or spills. Millie Bobby Brown continued to be goals with her flawless hair and makeup as well.

The Stranger Things star has opened up about bullies who say she looks old — despite the fact that she just recently turned 21 — and while some might question this wardrobe choice, I’ve got nothing bad to say. If this is how Millie Bobby Brown wants to dress in the kitchen while she’s chopping garlic and doing whatever that was to the onions, more power to her.

In the end, she seemed happy with her dish, saying:

It’s all working. It’s all giving. It’s all serving.

I’d say the same thing about the chef!

It seems like maybe Jake Bongiovi’s fashion sense is rubbing off on her a little bit, after she revealed his love for Prada and how he won’t pack a suitcase so he can go shopping wherever their destination is. That does sound like the dream. I love that she’s owning it, too.

Being a child actor with so much personality, Millie Bobby Brown has grown up in front of the camera, and she’s heard a lot of opinions about her transition into a young woman. She was just 12 years old when she got famous on Netflix as Eleven on Stranger Things, and now, nine years later she’s a total knockout with her red carpet looks.

At The Electric State premiere, she stunned in ruby red sparkles, and she even went sheer in an homage to Gwyneth Paltrow as she debuted her new movie in Spain. That doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have casual items in her wardrobe, though. She certainly dressed down (but still looked amazing) as she enjoyed a hammock in a chic bikini as she celebrated her milestone birthday in a tropical paradise.

Millie Bobby Brown is certainly proving there’s nothing she can’t do — and nothing she can’t wear! — so be sure to keep an eye out for the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere date to hit the 2025 TV schedule. In the meantime, you can stream the first four seasons and her new movie The Electric State with a Netflix subscription.