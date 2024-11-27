‘He Hates It’: Moana 2’s Songwriters Share The Scary Reaction They Got After Initially Sharing A New Song With Dwayne Johnson
"Can I get a Chee Hoo?"
With the Moana 2 release date just about here, critics already have a lot to say about the sequel’s music from The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’s Barlow & Bear (including through our Moana 2 review). Considering the songwriting duo are following Lin-Manuel Miranda, there had to be a lot of pressure to write music the team at Disney approved of. As they shared with CinemaBlend, when it came to presenting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with his follow-up to “You’re Welcome,” it was an emotional rollercoaster for the pair.
When I had the chance to speak to Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear at the Hawaii press junket for Moana 2, they shared a hilarious (but very scary) story about what happened when they wrote “Can I Get A Chee Hoo?” for The Rock. In Barlow’s words:
In the interview, Barlow shared that Johnson added “everything” they could have “possibly asked for” into Maui’s new song, but when they first got the track to him, they were stressed. As Bear shared:
It’s got to be incredibly nerve-wracking to write a song for none-other-than The Rock, but clearly, they sold the superstar with their vision of “Can I Get A Chee Hoo?” The song is based on the popular Hawaiian expression “Chee hoo” which is a phrase that signifies excitement and joy, and it's sung to Moana when she really needs some words of encouragement from Maui.
Barlow & Bear have been writing songs for much of their lives, but Moana 2 was their first chance to write music for Disney following their Grammy-winning viral musical phenomenon about Bridgerton. CinemaBlend also spoke to Disney’s new chief creative officer Jared Bush (who also wrote the screenplay for the first Moana) while in Oahu about the film's songwriters, and he added his own thoughts about Maui’s new song. As Bush said:
Returning to Moana 2 was important to Dwayne Johnson given his own daughters “see themselves” in the Disney princess. (His daughters even have a cameo in the new movie). Moana 2 allows Johnson to represent his own Polynesian heritage by voicing a beloved Disney character and great hero from Polynesian mythology. The actor has also spoken before about how the sequel allowed him to challenge ideas of masculinity with Maui’s latest adventure.
So, all around, this project on the 2024 movie schedule and its music mean a lot to The Rock and those who made the film.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Moana 2 hits theaters on November 27. You can check out what other upcoming Disney movies are on the way here on CinemaBlend.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.