'My Life With The Walter Boys' Stars Discuss Season 2, Secrets, And That Massive Cliffhanger Ending
Watch our interviews with the stars of "My Life With The Walter Boys" Season 2.
"My Life With The Walter Boys" is back for its long-awaited Season 2. We dove into all the dirty details with series stars Nikki Rodriguez ("Jackie Howard"), Noah LaLonde ("Cole Walter") and Ashby Gentry ("Alex Walter"). Watch as they discuss advice they'd give their characters at the start of the season, their reactions to how many secrets are floating around this season, and that bombshell cliffhanger ending.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro / Noah LaLonde Has Thoughts On All Those Secrets
00:16 - What Advice They Would Give Jackie, Cole And Alex At The Start Of Season 2
01:31 - *SPOILERS* The Cast Reacts To All The Secrets Floating Around This Season
03:39 - *SPOILERS* What Was Going Through Their Minds During That Wild Season Ending?
