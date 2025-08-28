'My Life With The Walter Boys' Stars Discuss Season 2, Secrets, And That Massive Cliffhanger Ending

"My Life With The Walter Boys" is back for its long-awaited Season 2. We dove into all the dirty details with series stars Nikki Rodriguez ("Jackie Howard"), Noah LaLonde ("Cole Walter") and Ashby Gentry ("Alex Walter"). Watch as they discuss advice they'd give their characters at the start of the season, their reactions to how many secrets are floating around this season, and that bombshell cliffhanger ending.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro / Noah LaLonde Has Thoughts On All Those Secrets

00:16 - What Advice They Would Give Jackie, Cole And Alex At The Start Of Season 2

01:31 - *SPOILERS* The Cast Reacts To All The Secrets Floating Around This Season

03:39 - *SPOILERS* What Was Going Through Their Minds During That Wild Season Ending?