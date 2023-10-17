One Key Thing Neon’s Director Learned From Working On SNL That Helped Him Helm The Netflix Comedy

Comedies have definitely been a key part of Netflix’s 2023 TV schedule , with That ‘90s Show, FUBAR and more having made a splash on the platform this year. Another entry in the genre – which is an original production from the streamer like the other two titles – is set to premiere this month. Neon is a new series that centers on three friends seeking to break into the music industry in Miami. The show is headed up by a number of talented creatives, including Oz Rodriguez, who’s not only an EP but also directs the pilot episode. CinemaBlend was fortunate enough to chat with Rodriguez about his work and, during the conversation, he explained one key way Saturday Night Live helped inform his work on the sitcom.

Oz Rodriguez has done a considerable amount of work within the television landscape. The Last Man on Earth, A.P. Bio and Kevin Can F**k Himself are just a few of the notable credits he has under his belt. I couldn’t help but bring up his past credits when I spoke to him in promotion of his latest show’s imminent premiere. I specifically asked if Pete Davidson’s Bupkis (which Rodriguez also helmed episodes of), impacted his approach to Neon. With that, the director explained how the raunchy comedy and SNL helped him understand a key fact regarding actors:

Yeah, I mean, I think that show was full of real heavy hitters, like, not just [Davidson], but also like Joe Pesci and [Edie] Falco. I think one of the main things is, like, I learned and also on SNL, it's like, everybody has a different method of performing. So it's something I've learned to like, ‘How do we get the best out of everybody?’ You know, Pete comes from stand up, and Edie is a world-class actor that’s been on these amazing series and sort of like, ‘How do we get everyone to get to be the funniest version of themselves?’ For someone like Pete, who's like, doing stand-up all the time, [it] sort of comes natural. But for a dramatic actor, they have to sort of approach it a different way.

The TV journeyman has done a considerable amount of work on NBC’s storied variety show for years now, having directed documentary and holiday specials for SNL (which is now lining up hosts and musical guests for Season 49 ). So he’s certainly had his share of experience collaborating with a wide swath of actors. He brings up a fair point in that when it comes to comedy, you have to meet stars where they’re at. Ideally, one needs a better understanding of their approach in order to get the funniest performances out of them. The Kenan alum seemed to find success with that on Saturday Night Live, and it sounds like that was the case for his newest series as well.

During our discussion over Zoom, Oz Rodriguez went on to say that he learned one more important detail that helped him on this latest pilot. And those who’ve seen the trailer for Neon probably won’t be all that surprised:

And then always saving one for a fun take and see what happens. Like, that's something that we did here, too… especially Jordan Mendoza [who plays Felix]. A lot of his lines are the fun take, let's say, where he's just like, ripping some crazy stuff.

More on Netflix (Image credit: Netflix) Everything New And Coming Soon To Netflix

The Netflix show follows aspiring reggaeton star Santi, who moves to Miami with his best friends Ness (his manager) and Felix (his videographer) to launch his career. As the trio becomes further immersed in the inner workings of the industry, they experience their share of ups and downs. Along the way, they also befriend an A&R rep named Mia, who provides the crew with assistance here and there. While the premiere has yet to land, early footage teases humorous moments between the main characters. It’s possible that those partially came to fruition due to Oz Rodriguez’s willingness to play to the stars’ strengths and smart tendency to make room for those “fun” takes.