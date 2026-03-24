Nick Viall Addressed Those ‘Intimate’ Noises On Age Of Attraction (And How He Hopes Viewers React)

Love connections have been made on Age of Attraction, the Netflix reality dating show that aims to prove that age is just a number. Viewers who have been tuning in since the series premiered on the 2026 TV schedule have seen (and heard) things get pretty hot and heavy between some of the six couples featured on the show. Host Nick Viall spoke with CinemaBlend recently about the “intimate” scenes we’ve overheard, and he had strong hopes for how fans would react.

Former Bachelor Nick Viall hosts Age of Attraction (streaming with a Netflix subscription) with his wife, Natalie Joy, who is 18 years younger than him. I asked the couple about standout moments from the dating show’s first season, and Viall pointed out that some of what we hear from behind closed doors is pretty memorable. He said:

I think some of the audio that people might hear in some of the intimate moments with some of our cast members, I think will be celebrated in a really positive way.

Age of Attraction follows six couples who are in relationships with age gaps from 15 to 33 years. Each pair committed to each other without knowing the other’s age, and after they found out and agreed to move forward, they temporarily moved in together to try to further their relationship.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Netflix)

Further those relationships they did, as many of the cast members of the new Netflix release sounded like they were really enjoying their alone time. Nick Viall was especially happy for the women who were dating younger men. He mentioned Vanessa Drozda, 49, who committed to 29-year-old Logan Goodrid, Theresa DeMaria (54) and John Merrill (27), and Leah Woolfolk (41) and Chris Dahlan (26), as he said:

I was really excited, because specifically the Theresas, the Vanessas and the Leahs, I think it was really empowering to see them lean into these connections that they made and let go of fears and judgments and to feel alive. I hope our fans embrace that feeling more and more.

Age of Attraction is not the first Netflix dating show to portray intimate moments between its couples in similar fashion. The Ultimatum, for one, has also featured audio — if not video — of some pulse-quickening encounters. What sets this show apart, Nick Viall suggested, is how these women were able to let go and enjoy themselves without worrying about opinions about their age differences.

I loved that for the cast members, and I join the host in hoping that Netflix’s Age of Attraction viewers are finding these scenes worthy of celebration. I’m also curious to see how it’s all going to end, and we don’t have to wait long to find out. The show’s Season 1 finale streams on Netflix this Wednesday, March 25.

For now, the first seven episodes are available to binge on Netflix. Take it from me, though — if you’ve got younger family members roaming the area where you’re watching, you might want to keep that Mute button handy.