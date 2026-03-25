Nick Viall On Netflix's Age Of Attraction: 'This Show Isn't About Selling Age Gaps Or Promoting It'
Have you checked out Netflix's newest dating series?
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Nick Viall knows a thing or two about reality dating shows after appearing on The Bachelor, as well as a few seasons of its spinoffs. He may not have found lasting love on ABC, but today he’s happily married to Natalie Joy, who just happens to be his co-host on Age of Attraction, Netflix’s new reality dating show. The show shines a spotlight on age-gap relationships, but according to Viall, its purpose goes beyond promoting dating older or younger.
It’s not just the contestants who find themselves in age-gap romances on Age of Attraction, which is streaming now with a Netflix subscription, but its hosts, too, as Nick Viall is 18 years older than his wife. However, when he sat down with CinemaBlend, he said they’re not pushing any agenda but rather are addressing the current state of dating. He told me:
On Netflix’s Age of Attraction, which premiered on the 2026 TV schedule earlier this month, we’ve seen couples come together with age differences as high as 33 years, and with several of them, age truly is just a number. Other issues like lifestyle, children and emotional maturity are just as, if not more, important than the years they were born.Article continues below
The ability to look beyond age is the point, and if Nick Viall is promoting anything, it’s helping the cast find what he has with Natalie Joy. He continued:
Taking age out of the equation when the singles all met on Age of Attraction’s early episodes really opened the cast up to people they might not give a second glance to otherwise, and it sounds like they fully embraced the experience. The former Bachelor said:
Logan Goodrid, a 29-year-old who coupled up with 49-year-old Vanessa Drozda, said he thinks Age of Attraction will help to destigmatize the age-gap relationship.
He hoped that normalizing their relationships on a platform as big as Netflix would help people stop making assumptions about couples they see out together. He told CinemaBlend:
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Hopefully viewers will set Age of Attraction as their next Netflix binge, not with the expectation of having age-gap relationships sold to them, but just with an open mind to the realities of modern dating, and what can happen when you open your options up a bit.
The Age of Attraction Season 1 finale is set to stream on the 2026 Netflix schedule on Wednesday, March 25.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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