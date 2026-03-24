Age Of Attraction Could Become My Love Is Blind Replacement, But It Needs To Fix Some Things

Netflix just knows how to entice me into watching a dating show. Some of my favorite reality TV shows on the premium streaming service are Reality TV dating shows. They’re the perfect blend of hope, drama, and chaos. Age of Attraction is the newest hot mess dating show to grace Netflix.

It asks the age-old question: Does age matter? The answer is yes, but some may say it depends. Age of Attraction brings together a group of single people across various age ranges, but doesn’t allow them to disclose their ages. They must leap into love despite major age gaps.

It reminds me a lot of the early days of Love is Blind . It may be a must-watch for some Love is Blind fans.

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Warning: Minor Age of Attraction spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age Of Attraction Also Tests Whether One Superficial Factor Is Important To The Success Of A Relationship

Love is Blind asks is love really blind? The show has had mixed results, with some couples lasting for years. Other times, the contestants don’t even make it to the altar. Basically, the experiment and dating show prove that love can be blind, depending on factors such as the contestants’ commitment to the experiment. and the casting team’s efforts and vetting process.

The ten seasons of episodes have concluded that love is complicated and not everyone has the same path to love and commitment. Age of Attraction showcases a similar conclusion. Age may complicate some love stories, but for others, it doesn’t mean anything.

Both series highlight that external factors, such as society, family, and friends, can disrupt a romantic relationship, but the couple ultimately decides to continue the relationship or end it.

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Age isn’t necessarily a superficial factor because age often dictates life experience. Life experience matters in all areas. Therefore, I wouldn’t dismiss age as just a minor factor in a relationship, but that’s what Age of Attraction explores. It wants to know if age is something superficial that couples should ignore, or if it is important to a relationship’s success.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Age Reveals Are Just As Dramatic As Love Is Blind's Post-Pod First Meetings

Some of Love is Blind’s most iconic moments involve contestants meeting each other outside the pods for the first time. These moments can be romantic, devastating, exciting, or frustrating, amongst other things. They were key factors in how Love is Blind became so popular. The latter seasons have not emphasized them as much, but they’re still a key to why the show works. We want those big reactions.

Age of Attraction tries to produce the same sort of buzz and excitement with the promise/commitment ceremonies. Two daters go into a room to declare that they only want to date each other. They reveal their ages if both pairs agree. The reactions have been gigantic. I personally like to play along and try to guess the contestants’ ages before the reveal.

This adds an extra layer of fun to Age of Attraction. Also, I did well in the first season, guessing most contestants close to their actual ages. The reveals have been entertaining, but they are not as monumental as some of the Love is Blind post-pod meetings. Finding out how someone looks versus their age is a big emotional difference.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Am Invested In the Age Of Attraction Love Stories, Just As I Usually Am For The Love Is Blind Ones

Some of the Love is Blind couples have been my favorite reality TV couples. They had unforgettable and sweet love stories (some even void of drama ). They will be remembered in reality dating TV hall of fame. The same can’t be said for the Age of Attraction couples. By the time I finish writing this, there will only be a few episodes of the season left. Therefore, I feel confident saying that none of these couples are my favorites. It will surprise me if any of them are still together.

However, you don’t always watch reality TV shows for happy endings and overcoming obstacles. Sometimes you enjoy them for the escapism. This sometimes includes living for the mess . I am invested in these Age of Attraction couples because I want to see the trainwrecks. I want to see which couples are really ill-suited for one another, and which ones somehow make it, despite clearly having gigantic obstacles.

I have not been enthusiastic about watching Love is Blind lose the spark that made me initially want to watch it, but I still enjoy it sometimes for other reasons. This includes seeing no one find a lasting love story or a particular nefarious contestant getting karmic justice from a bad fan reaction. I can want better for Love is Blind, but also find ways to just be entertained by the trashy reality TV show elements.

Age of Attraction Season 1 hasn’t made me love any of the couples, but I am still invested in their story, and how the show can evolve to find couples that fans will root for to last.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Stakes Feel Lower On Age of Attraction Compared To Love Is Blind

I don’t believe any of the Age of Attraction couples will make it. I still believe in Love is Blind making lifelong matches, even with some divorces. I have this faith in the Love is Blind process because the stakes are already high. These people agree to possibly marry someone whom they have only known for weeks.

This means that many of these people are ready to settle down. Additionally, I think most people do not want to get a divorce. It’s an expensive, emotionally and legally difficult thing. Therefore, most of the people who say “I do” on Love is Blind want to stay married. This means they will likely try harder to keep the relationship together.

Age of Attraction doesn’t put that level of pressure on the relationships. These contestants just agree to continue to date. Dating is something that anyone could do, so there isn’t a major pressure to make it work. There is no legally binding document keeping them together. Age of Attraction needs something more drastic to really make fans invest in whether these couples can make it work.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Already Suspect That Most Of The Couples Won't Make It

I am eternally optimistic about romantic love. Therefore, I want couples to make it work, despite everything that may make it nearly impossible to succeed. I want the Age of Attraction couples to last, but I don’t believe many or any of them will make it. The age gaps are so huge that there are bound to be lifestyle clashes.

I believe some of the couples (who weren’t followed) that are closer in age have a chance. However, many of the ones we meet and follow don’t seem built to survive past the experiment. Additionally, we already know a few don’t make it because they break up before the finale. At least with Love is Blind, I am more confident or torn on whether some of the couples could last.

I don’t feel that uncertainty with any of the Age of Attraction couples. I think they will all eventually break up. Nevertheless, I would love for them to prove me wrong. You can stream the show with a Netflix subscription now.