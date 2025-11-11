90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jenny Keeps Talking About Moving Out, But I'm Not Sure She Understands The Situation

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Mind The Gap." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way brought veteran couple Jenny and Sumit Singh back again for another season, and for once, their drama is a bit different. His family finally accepted their marriage, and they've even maintained peace in the short term, all while living under one roof. Jenny feared that the peace wouldn't last, and they needed to make some money and move out, but I'm not sure everyone was on the same page about their "Family Cafe."

The latest episode saw Sumit's new cafe hit a setback before its grand opening. Now, with a day of food preparation wasted and a plan to obtain a water source that isn't connected to the toilet, it's going to be a while before the new business turns a profit. Jenny was distraught because it moved the timeline for them to move out, but I'm not sure everyone is on the same page regarding the business plan.

I'm Not Sure Why Jenny Assumes The Profits Of The Cafe Are Going Solely To Her And Sumit

Jenny kept talking about the cafe's profits and how they need to make money as soon as possible so they can move out and get their own home again. First, I may not be a businessman, but I do know the general rule of thumb is that most businesses need a year or two of operation to break even on the initial investment, let alone turn a profit.

Second, why would Jenny assume that she and Sumit will be taking enough profit to move out on their own? The cafe will be run by Sumit, his parents, his brother, his sister-in-law, and Jenny. That's profits split six ways, and of course, the money that remains after paying rent for the space and covering the cost of operation. And yet, she and Sumit both seem to work under the assumption they'll be pulling in all the money. I imagine it'll be a problem should the family realize they're essentially being used for free labor.

It Makes More Sense The "Family Cafe" Would Support The Family

I've written in the past that I can't stand Jenny and Sumit's storylines on 90 Day Fiancé, but I realized a new reason why. From the very start, Jenny has never wanted to really adhere to the societal norms of the country. She had to say something about the blessing involving cow pee, and now she's desperate to get back out on her own after being graciously offered a place to stay by his parents when they had no other options.

Now, those same parents are prepping traditional Indian foods for a cafe that their daughter-in-law doesn't know how to make, and their chef son is not preparing himself for some reason. Jenny, meanwhile, has plans to "make the coffee," which looks to entail adding pre-ground beans, a filter, and water to a coffee maker. Why she would assume that is worthy of equal wages to everyone else, I am not sure.

If Sumit and Jenny can leave his parents' house, that would be great, but if not, and the business ends up being a moderate success, I wish they'd just be happy. They've come a long way from their early days of Sumit being unable to marry because he couldn't afford a divorce. Compared to those days, maybe living with his parents isn't so bad.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Be sure to keep up with episodes on streaming over on HBO Max, and continue to keep tabs on where this cafe adventure will go for Jenny and Sumit.