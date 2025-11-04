After Seeing 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Star Chloe's Halloween Outfit, I Have One Major Question About Her Relationship With Johny

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "No Más!" Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is my favorite spinoff of 90 Day Fiancé, and I'm so glad we got another season before the 2025 TV schedule closed out. It's consistently the best show that illustrates just how much Americans can struggle when they're taken out of their element, and few this season are struggling in the way Chloe Fabiano has in her short time with Johny Fernandes.

Between spying on Johny to make sure he isn't cheating on her, to pressure from her mother to return home and have a more comfortable life, Chloe is under a lot of pressure. Ahead of this episode, we saw a lighter side of the 90 Day cast member via a Halloween photo on Instagram, but now I have major questions about how that photo relates to her relationship.

Chloe Showed Off Her Halloween Outfit, But That Doesn't Look Like Johny's House

Halloween is always a great time to check up on the 90 Day Fiancé cast members, as they often love to dress up as popular characters or even other cast members. As a new member of The Other Way cast, Chloe didn't do something so bold, but received a ton of compliments on her pirate costume. Take a look:

A post shared by chloe fabiano (@chloofabianoo)

It's a great Halloween costume, but what I'm more focused on is the home she's in. That certainly doesn't look like the home she was staying in with Johny in Aruba, and I had to wonder if this meant she returned to the United States. After all, her mother leaned on her pretty hard with the reminders that she had a cushier life back home, but would she give up on her relationship with Johny so easily? I should note that a recent video from Johny shows him in Aruba as of a few days ago, and Chloe is nowhere to be found.

Is The Pirate Costume A Clue She's Still With Johny?

While it does seem strange that Chloe and Johny aren't on each other's social media pages, I have to wonder why she'd wear a pirate costume for Halloween if their relationship is over. After all, his whole job is being an entertainer on a pirate ship, and I doubt I'd want to celebrate Halloween wearing something in homage to an ex.

More On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Manon And Anthony Can Be Frustrating, But I Think They'll Be Around For A Long Time

Chloe and Johny may not be together anymore, but there are other possibilities that are worth considering. For example, maybe they agreed life in Aruba is not sustainable, and she's moved back home to work on bringing Johny to the United States. We've seen that happen with quite a few couples, though many, including those I can recall off the top of my head, are no longer together.

That said, one of the best things about 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is that the American can often pop between living in the country and traveling back home to visit. I think that, given the relationship Chloe has with her mother, it's not out of the question to believe that she'd buy a ticket just to come home and visit, and catch up with friends while her season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC. There are a lot of possibilities of what could be going on here, but I think I'm going to be watching their storyline with a closer eye going forward.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. There's still plenty of time to get caught up on the season, assuming readers have access to the show on-demand, or over on HBO Max.