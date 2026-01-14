People We Meet On Vacation’s Emily Henry Revealed One Scene From Her Book That She Really Wanted In The Movie (And It Wasn’t What I Expected)
I didn't see it coming, but I love this pick.
Spoilers for People We Meet On Vacation are ahead! If you haven’t seen it, you can stream it with a Netflix subscription.
Let’s not beat around the bush here, the book-to-screen adaptation of People We Meet On Vacation features some major changes. However, to me, it’s also a lovely and faithful adaptation of Emily Henry’s book. I can say that because while there are quite a few differences, Alex and Poppy are the same, and there are multiple scenes from the novel that are recreated in the film. So, with all that in mind, I asked Emily Henry which scenes she really wanted in this Netflix project from her book, and her answer surprised me.
Ahead of People We Meet On Vacation’s release on Netflix’s 2026 schedule, I interviewed Emily Henry about adapting her romance into a movie. As a devout book fan, I knew we had to talk about the differences between the two projects, and when I asked if there were any nonnegotiables from the novel that needed to be on screen, she revealed the two lists she gave to the director:
Now, that context is important, because Henry went on to reveal one scene she had on her list. It’s featured toward the start of the movie, right before Alex and Poppy take their trip to Squamish, which is really their first big trip together. It involves our leading lady’s parents, who are played by Molly Shannon and Alan Ruck in the film, and a massive box of condoms that Poppy’s mom tries to give to her. It’s truly a hilarious moment anchored by Emily Bader and Tom Blyth, and it shows Shannon and Ruck’s comedic genius on full blast.
Explaining why she really wanted the moment where Poppy’s mom gives her a massive box of condoms in the film, Henry said:
When I spoke to the movie’s co-screenwriter, Yulin Kuang, she also confirmed the existence of the author’s two lists. During our conversation, she also noted that it was “so short” and that the one scene Henry mentioned in their meeting was the condom one. Kuang said:
While I see what Henry was saying about how the scene isn’t super consequential to the plot, I also think it’s really valuable to our understanding of the characters. Seeing Poppy’s mom give her the box of condoms tells us a lot about their relationship. Alex’s reaction to it and his conversation with Poppy’s dad show us his awkwardness on full blast. Plus, overall, it’s a truly hilarious scene in both the book and the movie. So, while I was shocked that this was one scene Henry fought for (since there are bigger and more important ones to include), I love that she really went all-in for this moment.
So, I’m thrilled that Emily Henry fought to keep it in! Now, to go back and watch said scene, you can stream the critically adored People We Meet On Vacation on Netflix right now.
