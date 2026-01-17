'I Know My Rocks': People We Meet On Vacation's Emily Bader Is Super Into Geology, And Now I Love The Netflix Star Even More

Before last week, I had no idea who Emily Bader was, and I know I’m not alone. But since seeing the 29-year-old as the charismatic lead in People We Meet On Vacation with my Netflix subscription, I’ve been ready to follow her career. But I also just learned something about the actress that makes her even more likable in my book.

The actress has been earning credits in Hollywood movies and TV since 2016, most notably in the Prime Video’s My Lady Jane, which was cancelled after just one season despite it earning rave reviews between critics and audiences, and being the subject of a rabid fan campaign to bring it back. But People We Meet On Vacation is Bader’s first movie, and one that earned over 17 million views in the first three days on Netflix alone (via Variety). Here’s the one cute quirk Bader shared about herself in her words:

My dream in life, which will never happen… Well, when you go on the like meteorite website, they’re like ‘If you think you have one, you don’t.’ But, you know, maybe one day. But that’s my dream, anytime I see a shooting star, I’m like desperate to track it down. I haven’t [been to a meteor shower], but I think that would increase my odds.

So it’s not enough that Emily Bader is very talented, and electric on screen with Tom Blyth in People We Meet On Vacation, she also has a very unique and wonderful interest – she really likes rocks. This is the kind of overshare I’m looking for when I meet people, but I’ll settle for my parasocial excitement of getting to see Bader flourish in Hollywood.

Bader talked about her love of geology while she was on The Drew Barrymore Show. Barrymore had heard about her interest and brought a bunch of rocks for her to take a look at. Emily Bader’s eyes lit up at the sight of them, and she shared why the topic dazzles her. I love when people share their weird passions like this. As she continued:

I think there’s something so just magical about geology. I think the reason why I love rocks so much… [this Amethyst], this came out of the ground like this, which means that whoever pulled this out of the ground is the first person to touch it in millions of years since it was formed, right? I’m such a nerd.

Look, I was pretty bored in my geology class in college, but Bader makes some really interesting points about why the subject is actually quite magnificent. You can see the fun moment from the talk show here:

I’d like to think Emily Bader’s geology saga on talk shows will turn into her going to a meteor shower with Seth Meyers and stargazing with Jimmy Fallon, or something at some point, but we’ll have to wait and see. Either way, I’m loving that this is the first thing I learned about the actress outside of her acting since the talk show moment went viral.

The newcomer actress plays the role of Poppy in People We Meet On Vacation, which is based on a very popular romance novel by Emily Henry. (We’ve broken down all the big changes if you’re curious, by the way.) I’m not surprised her co-star has compared her to Meg Ryan along with the movie receiving high praise from critics after seeing People We Meet On Vacation.