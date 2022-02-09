'Reacher' Interviews | Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald And Lee Child
By Sean O'Connell , Katie Hughes published
Watch the 'Reacher' cast chat about Season 1!
Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher series is taking the streaming world by storm, having already been renewed for a second season. So of course CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell had to gather the stars of the hit show, including Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, and the Jack Reacher author himself, Lee Child, to discuss all things Reacher… including a few of their favorite spoilers.
Video Chapters
- 0:00 - Intro / Alan Ritchson and Lee Child Discuss Picking Ritchson As The Perfect Jack Reacher
- 02:00 - The ‘Reacher’ Cast On Capturing Reacher’s Personality And Chemistry Despite His “Brick Wall” Nature
- 05:25 - Willa Fitzgerald Explains The Importance Of Roscoe Not Being A “Damsel In Distress”
- 06:36 - What Malcolm Goodwin Enjoyed Most About Portraying Lee Child’s “Oscar Finlay” Character
- 07:30 - How It Felt For Author Lee Child To See Margrave Come To Life
- 08:29 - WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD 08:35 - The ‘Reacher’ Cast Recalls Their Favorite Moments From The Show
- 13:02 - Alan Ritchson On The Impact Of ‘Reacher’ On His Life
- 13:58 - Author Lee Child Had A ‘Reacher’ Cameo, And It Was Alan Ritchson’s Dream Come True
- 14:41 - Life Hacks The ‘Reacher’ Cast Learned From Working On The Show
- 16:21 - What Alan Ritchson And Lee Child Want To Do For ‘Reacher’ Season 2 (And Beyond!)
Managing Director at CinemaBlend. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
