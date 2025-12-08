New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (December 8 - 14)

As December rolls on and we come closer to the end of the year, the streamers are doing us all a favor by giving us plenty of stuff to watch so we don’t have to go outside in the cold. One of the most anticipated new streaming movies of the year, and the return of two of the best streaming series in recent memory, all make this week one to stay home and watch TV.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) - December 10 (Disney+)

The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians was one of the biggest hits Disney+ has seen that wasn’t attached to Star Wars or Marvel. The series returns with a new season based on the second book of the series, Sea of Monsters, which follows Percy on a quest for the Golden Fleece.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tomb Raider The Legend of Lara Croft, Season 2 - December 11 (Netflix)

Fans of the Tomb Raider franchise are likely highly anticipating the new live-action series that will star Sophie Turner and will also help relaunch the video game side of the franchise. However, we don’t need to wait for more adventures from Lara Croft because if you have a Netflix subscription, there's an animated version of the heroine, voiced by Hayley Atwell, that is back this week to complete its story with a second season.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - December 12 (Netflix)

The original Knives Out was a massive hit in its day for being a non-franchise film, but now the adventures of Benoit Blanc are a franchise unto themselves. Wake Up Dead Man arrives on Netflix this week following a brief theatrical release. It sees Daniel Craig’s detective investigating the death of a priest in a seemingly locked room. Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, and Jeremy Renner also star.

(Image credit: Disney+/ Taylor Swift Productions)

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era/Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The Final Show - December 12 (Disney+)

Taylor Swift is, to put it bluntly, the biggest star currently on planet Earth. Her Eras Tour was the music event of the last two years, and now your Disney+ subscription offers up both a new documentary series, looking behind the scenes of the event, as well as the second Eras Tour concert film, focused on the tour’s final night.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

F1 - December 12 (Apple TV)

When movies made by streamers get theatrical releases, they’re usually short windows so that viewers can watch the same movie at home before too long. However, one of the biggest box office successes of the year, Brad Pitt’s F1, has remained unavailable with an Apple TV subscription until now. Luckily, the wait ends this week.

Despite all the great stuff coming to streaming this week, there’s plenty more where that came from. Stay tuned here for more highlights on your favorite streaming platform every week.