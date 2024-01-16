'Little Bit Of A Rude Shock': Chicago Fire Showrunner On Embracing Challenges For Season 12 After Major Cliffhangers
Chicago Fire boss Andrea Newman explained the "rude shock."
The days are counting down until Chicago Fire fans will be able to see the heroes of Firehouse 51 in action without watching reruns or revisiting earlier episodes via Peacock Premium subscription. As usual, the previous season back in the spring ended on some cliffhangers to keep viewers on the edges of their seats, but the wait was much longer than usual this time around due to the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike. Fire showrunner Andrea Newman spoke with CinemaBlend about returning for Season 12, and what was a “rude shock” in the process.
The cliffhangers at the end of Season 11 weren’t all life-or-death, although Mouch’s fate was very much uncertain. Fans were also stuck waiting for answers about Casey proposing to Brett and Stella leaving Chicago to go retrieve Severide. When I spoke with the showrunner about the 2024 return, I asked how the Fire team approached the time jump in light of the urgent cliffhangers, and Andrea Newman shared:
A six-month time jump is certainly longer than usual, but as the first-look photos proved, there’s no hiding winter when it comes to filming in Chicago in the coldest months of the year. Half a year passing off-screen certainly beats episodes of Fire set entirely indoors! After I noted to Newman that it surely would have been hard to pass filming outdoors in January off for September – a.k.a. when One Chicago usually returns – she responded:
As the showrunner shared, all three of the One Chicago shows will be doing a six-month time jump, so it’ll be beanies all around in outdoor scenes once Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med return in the 2024 TV schedule. The Med showrunners addressed how that specific window of six months will affect Dean Archer and Hannah Asher’s dynamic, and P.D. boss Gwen Sigan previewed Hailey Upton on “autopilot” over that half year. So, did the Fire team have to scrap any initial plans for Season 12, in light of the long break? Andrea Newman explained:
The showrunner also shed some light on what’s next for Stellaride in Season 12, following the release of a trailer with a tense moment between the duo. Severide departed Firehouse 51 back in March for an OFI training course in Alabama, and didn’t return before the end of Season 11. This is a role reversal from when Kidd went radio silent on him in Season 10, and should be interesting to see how Chicago Fire handles their dynamic.
Called “Barely Gone,” the Season 12 premiere will feature an arson case that tests the relationship between Severide and Kidd while 51 has to share the firehouse with 17. Unsurprisingly in light of Alberto Rosende’s message about leaving Fire as Gallo back in December, the episode will also see the crew saying goodbye to one of their own. Let’s just hope that Gallo’s exit is closer to Casey leaving alive and well than Otis’ demise!
Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, January 17 at 9 p.m. ET for the Season 12 premiere of Chicago Fire, right between Chicago Med starting Season 9 at 8 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. kicking off Season 11 at 10 p.m. ET.
