Scream’s Neve Campbell And David Arquette Pick Which Characters They’d Like To See Return To The Franchise

Spoiler alert for Scream! Beware if you haven't seen the new slasher.

Wes Craven’s original 1996 Scream movie changed the horror genre forever, and revitalized slashers for years to come. The universe was recently expanded with the 2022 sequel, which is currently the #1 movie at the box office . The new Scream featured some surprise returns, and Neve Campbell and David Arquette have picked which characters they’d like to see return to the franchise.

The generations of Scream fans were delighted that the original trio of heroes would be back for the new sequel , but there were more legacy characters than we imagined. This included Billy Loomis, with Skeet Ulrich being de-aged so he could appear in the visions of new protagonist Sam (Melissa Barrera). As you an see in the video above, I had the privilege of speaking with the cast ahead of Scream’s release, where David Arquette revealed who he’d like to see return, saying:

Well, Dewey’s sister of course.

Well, that makes a great deal of sense. Tatum Riley was played to pitch perfection by Rose McGowan in the original Scream movie. And despite her iconic death at the hands of Ghostface, David Arquette would love to see his character’s onscreen sister return to Woodsboro in one way or another.

Of course, eagle-eyed fans of the franchise will know that Tatum does get a quick appearance in the new Scream …sort of. Because when catching up with David Arquette’s Dewey, we see Tatum’s ashes in his trailer. So while Rose McGowan wasn’t in the new movie, she was definitely acknowledged.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

In the same interview, Neve Campbell dropped a few more names for who should return to Scream. She also didn’t pick anyone who was actually alive in-universe, instead picking some classic (dead) characters. As she shared :

There’s always been talk about Stu. And then, Randy, no one wants to let Randy go. And now he has a niece and nephew in this film. I think because we always have to see some form of Randy in the film. So that’s lovely.

Solid choices. Jamie Kennedy and Matthew Lillard’s performances as Randy and Stu respectively were part of what made the original Scream such an iconic movie. And while they were both connected to the new sequel, Neve Campbell would seemingly love to see the two OG’s return in one way or another.

Of course, Skeet Ulrich’s Billy wasn’t the only surprise return in the new Scream. Fans were delighted to see Scream 3’s Heather Matarazzo back as Martha Meeks aka Randy’s sister and the mother of newcomers Mindy and Chad.

Considering how critically and financially successful the new Scream has been, perhaps Neve Campbell and David Arquette could get their casting wishes in a possible sequel. The directors and producers of the movie are definitely interested , so we’ll have to see if Paramount moves forward. Let’s keep our fingers (and knives) crossed.