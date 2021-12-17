New Scream Video Features A Fun Nod To Rose McGowan’s Iconic Death

It’s a good time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been consistently putting out acclaimed new projects. This includes long-awaited sequels like the upcoming Scream movie from Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. And a new video from the slasher features a fun nod to Rose McGowan’s iconic death in the original movie.

Wes Craven’s 1996 Scream movie changed the genre forever, and kickstarted a beloved property that’s about to release its whopping fifth installment. From the looks of it, the 2022 sequel will feature a ton of connections to Craven’s original movie, and the latest clip highlighting the new cast seemingly gives a nod to Rose McGowan’s death as Tatum in the garage. Check it out for yourself,

Did you catch it? While teasing how the new characters are connected to the events of the 1996 Scream, we see some of the fun visual homages to Wes Craven’s beloved original. That includes a scene in a garage that feels connected to Tatum’s iconic death via doggy door. Let’s break it all down.

The moment in question comes at around the 1:08 mark of the video , where we see Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Mindy speaking to her girlfriend Amber (Mikey Madison). She surprises her from behind a refrigerator, which seems to harken back to the iconic garage scene from the original Scream. And smart money says this is just the tip of the iceberg regarding visual homages.

Rose McGowan gave an iconic performance in the original Scream, although Tatum wasn’t lucky enough to survive her own encounter with Ghostface. She died after putting up a strong fight in the garage of Stu’s house, meeting a grisly fate in the process. As a reminder, you can check out that sequence below,

While Tatum perished facing off against Ghostface in the garage, it should be interesting to see how the new characters ultimately fare in the new Scream. In addition to legacy characters like Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, the directors assembled a killer cast of young talent to play Woodsboro teenagers. Familiar faces include 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette, In the Heights’ Melissa Barrera, and You’s Jenna Ortega.

The new Scream marks the first installment release since the death of the legendary Wes Craven. And while actors like David Arquette have been open about how this made filming an emotional experience, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett seemingly proved themselves as giant fans of Craven’s work. It’s that respect for the original that helped convince Neve Campbell to return as Sidney.