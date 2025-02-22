Severance: I Can’t Stop Thinking About Mark Running Away From Helena In The Restaurant, So I Asked Adam Scott And Ben Stiller Why He Did That
What was going on in that outie's head?
SPOILERS for Severance Season 2, Episode 6 are ahead. If you aren’t caught up, you can stream the series with an Apple TV+ subscription, then come back and read this.
As Severance Season 2 continues its run on the 2025 TV schedule, I’m becoming more fascinated by Mark, Helly and Helena’s relationship with each passing episode. During their trip to Woe's Hollow, Irv figured out that Helly was actually Helena, which meant both her innie and outie have been romantically involved with Mark, and this week, Helena decided to go meet Mark’s outie. However, he wasn’t fully having it, and ultimately bolted away from the interaction. So, obviously, I had to ask Adam Scott and Ben Stiller why this happened.
While Mark’s innie now knows that he’s been spending a lot of time with Helena, his outie only knows her as an untouchable, powerful, corporate figure. So, when she meets him at this restaurant he’s feeling a lot of unsettling emotions, as Scott said during CinemaBlend’s interviews with the Severance cast:
However, there’s also this kind of magnetic chemistry underneath the surface between the two. Mark is clearly confused by this in the moment, and as a viewer, I was fascinated by this too, because his outie does not know Helly. To that point, Adam Scott told me that this spark is not something his character was ready for, explaining:
During the scene, they’re bantering back and forth, but when Helena calls Mark’s wife Hannah instead of Gemma, something seems to flip for him. He starts to look more off-put by the interaction, and then once they say their goodbyes, the guy gets out of there. Explaining why his outie basically ran out of that restaurant, Scott told me:
Considering Mark’s outie has been working really hard to merge with his innie, interacting with a higher-up at Lumon must have been deeply unsettling, but also fascinating. Plus, there’s this romantic tension between Mark and Helly on the severed floor, and Helena played into that while she was pretending to be her innie. So, all those feelings are percolating under the surface of this conversation.
Ben Stiller touched on this point during our conversation, explaining:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
That’s the question I want to leave us all with. Throughout Season 2, we’ve seen Mark experimenting in seemingly painful ways to merge his innie and outie. How is that impacting him? How is it impacting his emotions? And importantly in the case of this scene, are his innie’s feelings about Helly and Helena coming through?
We’ll just have to wait to find out as this great Apple TV+ show continues to drop on Fridays. In the meantime, I’ll be thinking about these words from Scott and Stiller, because I have a feeling they’ll carry a lot of weight as Season 2 continues.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Love Is Blind’s Nick Lachey Told Me Season 8 Is ‘More Wholesome,’ And Even With More Drama On This Week's Episodes, I Still Totally Agree
Alan Ritchson Got Real About A Parallel Between Him And Reacher, And Why It’s One Of His Favorite Running Gags On The Show