Star Trek: Lower Decks' Dawnn Lewis Told Us The Touching Comments She Gets Most From Fans About Carol Freeman: 'That's Just Beautiful'

Just because Star Trek: Lower Decks is an animated comedy series doesn't mean it can't emotionally impact fans like any other show in the franchise. I learned as much from voice actor Dawnn Lewis, who recently spoke to CinemaBlend about joining the Paramount+ original as a longtime Trekkie. In addition to telling me about her long-running fandom, she also revealed some of the touching fan comments she gets from fans who relate to Freeman in a big way.

As readers continue to stream the newest episodes of Lower Decks hitting the 2024 TV schedule with a Paramount+ subscription, I had the honor of talking to actress Dawnn Lewis about what she hears most from fans about Captain Carol Freeman. Surprisingly, there wasn't any one question that came to mind, but she did share she hears from a lot of fans who relate to Freeman's unique relationship with her daughter, Beckett Mariner:

I get more testimonies of mother-daughter relationships and how Captain Freeman's relationship with Beckett as a mother and daughter started out pretty contentious. And then, over the five seasons, they become more patient with each other. They become more collaborative with each other, and they become more trusting and caring of each other. I get a lot of comments from mothers and daughters that say, ‘Me and my mom, me and my daughter, we have the exact same relationship. You guys have shown us ways to talk to each other better. You've inspired us to collaborate better and our relationship is actually better from watching you guys and watching your relationship grow.’ That's huge. That's just beautiful. That's really beautiful.

It's awesome to hear this from Dawnn Lewis, especially considering Star Trek isn't always the best at highlighting parents' relationships with their kids. Spock was estranged from his father for quite some time, and Tom Paris had the same situation with his father. I won't even get into all the ways Worf was a bad father to his son Alexander, but the fact I can think of more dysfunctional relationships than positive ones speaks for itself.

Mike McMahan spoke to Mariner's growing relationship with Freeman when he previewed Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 to CinemaBlend. The once rebellious daughter and her overbearing and perhaps overproud mother are on the same page. It's a shame this is the final season, and we may not get to see their relationship develop further, especially after hearing Dawnn Lewis' experience with fans who have adored scenes like the one below.

Beckett & Captain Freeman Agree To Work Together - Star Trek Lower Decks 1x10 - YouTube Watch On

The good news is that few stories are ever truly over in this universe, and there is a chance we may see Lewis' Carol Freeman appear in an upcoming Trek show. Mariner voice actress Tawny Newsome is also working on a live-action Star Trek comedy, and she's down to work with her Lower Decks co-stars if it makes sense. Given that, maybe there's a chance we could still see Freeman and Mariner after Lower Decks ends, but this time in live-action!

Right now, fans and even some of the cast are optimistic that Star Trek: Lower Decks will continue despite its cancellation on Paramount+. That may be inspired by the fact that Netflix saved Prodigy after its cancellation, though it's still noteworthy that Netflix has not decided if it will bring the series back for Season 3. If it does, though, perhaps we'll see Lower Decks be available with a Netflix subscription as well.

For now, the only thing we can count on is that new episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks will continue to air on Thursdays on Paramount+ for at least another month. After that, expect the series to live on the platform to rewatch to your heart's delight, though that could change if the series ends up finding a new home.