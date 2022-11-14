Sylvester Stallone Addresses The Possibility Of A Yellowstone Crossover With Tulsa King, The New Taylor Sheridan Show

Taylor Sheridan made a name for himself on the small screen when he introduced the world to the Dutton family on Yellowstone. Audiences quickly became obsessed with John Dutton’s fight to protect his Montana ranch at all costs, and now Sheridan hopes another badass protagonist will capture just as much interest, when his new crime drama Tulsa King premieres on November 13 on the Paramount Network and Paramount+. Sylvester Stallone stars as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, and with the two series apparently sharing a similar tone, the actor addressed the possibility of his General crossing paths on screen with the Dutton patriarch in Yellowstone ’s ever-expanding universe .

Sly Stallone spoke with media about Tulsa King at a roundtable that included CinemaBlend. When he was asked about the possibility that the two Taylor Sheridan creations could ever cross over for a meeting between The General and Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, Stallone had an amusing response:

You mean I go over and I kill John Dutton? No problem. You got it. Take over the ranch, you know. No, I think we're getting kind of close to it. You'll see later on in the episodes I do get into the cowboy aspect of it, and some of these real tough guys. And it's going to continue that way when I start to get involved with the oil baron types, and the really tough guys. They don't mess around. So we're kind of blending the two together, but will I actually be staying in John Dutton's guest house? I doubt it.

It’s a pretty thrilling visual to imagine Sylvester Stallone pulling up to the Dutton Ranch and going head-to-head with Kevin Costner, but as seemingly unlikely as an actual crossover between Tulsa King and Yellowstone might be, Stallone said there are definitely aspects of his show that feel a lot like Taylor Sheridan’s neo-Western.

Tulsa King will see The General — a New York mafia capo — being released from a 25-year prison term. He’s quickly exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he is tasked with setting up and running a criminal operation. Sylvester Stallone leads an impressive Tulsa King cast , which includes Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Garrett Hedlund, Annabella Sciorra and more.

The first two episodes of Tulsa King (opens in new tab) will be available for streaming on Sunday, November 13 on Paramount+. However, if you don’t have a Paramount+ subscription , the first episode will air Sunday on the Paramount Network, following the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone (giving audiences a chance to really see how The General measures up to John Dutton).