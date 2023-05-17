Ted Lasso’s Nick MohammedExplains Why You Might Want To Pay Close Attention To Nate’s Suits This Season
There's great meaning behind Nate's look.
Spoilers for Season 3 of Ted Lasso ahead, if you aren’t caught up on the comedy, you can stream it with an Apple TV+ subscription.
Out of everyone in the Ted Lasso cast, the character that has gone through the greatest physical change is Nick Mohammed’s kit-man-turned-coach, Nate Shelley. As he went from black-haired, sweat-suit-wearing assistant to grey-haired, suit-wearing coach, it’s correlated with his arc from timid right-hand man to cocky coach. So, considering the massive role Nate's looks play in the show, CinemaBlend spoke to the Emmy-nominated actor about his character’s evolution, and why it might be extra important to pay attention to Nate’s suits as the season unfolds on the 2023 TV schedule.
While Nate’s most obvious physical change has been his hair, which we'll discuss later, his suits have played an equally important role. If you go back and watch Season 3 of Ted Lasso, you’ll notice that at the games the West Ham manager is always wearing a black suit. That formal fit, Mohammed explained, is the same suit he bought when he overstepped with Keeley in Season 2, which was a real signifier of the character’s downfall at Richmond. He also mentioned the grey suit Ted bought him in Season 1, elaborating on the significance of the two outfits in the show:
I think I get where he’s going with this. While we’ve only seen the black suit at this point, if Nate were to dust off that grey suit it would hopefully mean that the lovable kit man is still in there, and he’s finally realized what he did was wrong. Hopefully, if we see the reemergence of the grey suit it will mean Nate is on the path to redemption.
The other component of Nate’s wardrobe Mohammed mentioned was the turtlenecks, and how that impacts his performance and his character’s posture. He said:
Along with the significance of Nate’s suits, the evolution of his hair from black to grey has also played a role in showing the audience the change in the self-titled "Wonder Kid's" outlook on his career and life. The actor explained that making his character’s hair grey was a “deliberate” choice, saying:
Overall, it’s been fascinating to track the evolution of Nathan Shelley’s looks, and how it correlates to his job, his mental state and others' perceptions of him. Over the last few episodes, there have been hints at Nate’s redemption, much like there have been clues that Roy could become the show’s lead, and it seems like his clothes will help us realize when he's finally ready to come to terms with what he did. I also think that after hearing Mohammed’s comments about his character’s looks, we’re going to need to pay close attention to his clothes and overall look, because if that grey suit pops up, it’ll likely be great news for all of us, but especially fantastic news for the Wonder Kid.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
