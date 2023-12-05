I Asked The 007: Road To A Million Crew Which Stunts They Wished They Could Have Done In Season 1, And They Sound Terrifying

Whether there’s a view to a kill or there’s no time to die, 007 has always had a knack for getting into some dangerous situations. As the James Bond movies are currently on a break and waiting for the next era to be defined, fans can enjoy some of those thrills through Prime Video’s 2023 TV schedule offering 007: Road to a Million.

As nine pairs of contestants got to relive some of Commander Bond’s most adrenaline-fueled moments, there were a couple that the series’ producer and director wished they could have done, and they sound terrifying. And by terrifying, I mean terrifyingly awesome.

During the press day for 007: Road to a Million, producer Ben Allen and director Julian Jones revealed personal moments they were more than ready to tackle if called upon. Sadly, both men were unable to live out their 00-fantasies, thanks to varying circumstances during the production of the reality show's first round.

As Ben revealed his pick from Daniel Craig’s James Bond era to CinemaBlend, Julian actually had a surprising story about how he did get to experience this first stunt. Well, he got to take it on up to a certain point, as you’ll read below:

Ben Allen: "Well for me, I’ll tell you the one personally, because I wasn’t there on the shoot, would probably the train climb in Chile. So when the guys jump on the moving train, and run across the top of it. That for me, when we were talking about the idea, and were working on it, and then seeing it, I was like, ‘Man I’d love to give that one a go. That’d be really cool."

Julian Jones: "Well I did do that one, but I did it when the train was stationary, when we were sort of blocking out what we could get them to do with the safety team. I didn’t do it moving, but I did climb the crane."

Featured in 007: Road to a Million’s trailer , that train chase sequence is one of the many challenges that face the contestants all vying for their own shot at a £1 million pay out. Mixing together details from various Bond films, these feats are part of the references and Easter eggs that diehard 007 fans should look out for.

In the case of this locomotive moment, it recalls the Chilean setting of Quantum of Solace with the opening train set piece of Skyfall’s Istanbul cold open. And as we learned from the story about how an iconic James Bond prop was cut from the series, Ben Allen and Julian Jones are those sort of fans that can remix those moments into exciting entertainment.

Which leads to Julian’s big pick for the Bond stunt he wished he could have done. Mr. Jones and Mr. Allen wound through how a Moonraker stunt represented another high point for their love of Bond:

Julian Jones: "The one I wish I had done, but didn’t do, was climb Sugarloaf Mountain. I stood at the bottom and said, ‘Could we send some people up there?’ and then it happened, but I didn’t get to do it myself. I think some of the camera crew actually, well obviously the camera crew filmed them, but they actually did it for fun as well."

Ben Allen: "I think that day, the cable cars for me, was really special. I mean, I loved Moonraker as a kid, kind of growing up. Loved that whole sequence on the cable car, and to be able to replicate climbing onto the roof of this car, with this iconic view in the background, was a really really kind of special moment for me, personally."

While it’s a much-maligned entry in Roger Moore’s James Bond movies , Moonraker does have its moments. And one such highlight is when Moore does battle against iconic Bond henchman Jaws (Richard Kiel), while aboard a cable car soaring high above Sugarloaf Mountain. As a refresher, here’s how that scene played out in 007’s big adventure for 1979:

The 007: Road to a Million version saw contestants like Joey and James Bone, a.k.a. “The Bone Brothers,” tackling a very similar feat. Their version wasn’t a battle on top of a cable car, but rather a challenge to recover one of the question cases The Controller (Brian Cox) has scattered around the world. And keep in mind, this was after having to actually climb Sugarloaf Mountain, in order to catch said vehicle of fate.

I’ll admit, even as a weirdo who loves huge challenges like the ones shown on 007: Road to a Million, there are some moments that I’m not so sure I’d even want to face. Climbing that mountain is one of them, though I’d gladly skip to the part where I can climb onto a cable car and retrieve a briefcase.

Then again, for £1 million and the chance to meet The Controller himself, I could muster the courage to at least try. It also helps that Sir Roger Moore's scene showing him smiling while doing so is kind of encouraging, even though he was probably on a soundstage.

Perhaps when, and if, Season 2 of 007: Road to a Million rolls around, Ben Allen and Julian Jones will be able to pull off some prime stunts they're itching to accomplish. Even if only to help refine how the next round of contestants will be expected to navigate such calculated dangers themselves, the experience would be worth potentially scaring the living daylights out of themselves in the process.

Thankfully, you 007 fans don’t have to worry about climbing mountains or answering general knowledge questions to see all of 007: Road to a Million. The entire eight-episode run is currently available to binge, but for Prime Video subscription holder’s eyes only.