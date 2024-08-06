The Boys’ Colby Minifie Gives Us Her Take On How Ashley Has Survived All Of These Years
The sole survivor of the Vought leadership ladder.
Spoilers for The Boys Season 4 are down below!
In the universe of The Boys, there are so many characters that you just wonder how the hell they have survived so damn long. One that certainly pops up is Ashley, the publicist-turned-vice president-turned-CEO of Vought, a woman who has been around since Season 1 of the show. From several near-death experiences to being visibly threatened by Homelander, how has she made it this long in the series? Well, the actress behind her has plenty of thoughts.
CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell had the chance to talk with Colby Minifie (Ashley) about her thoughts on the manner – and the actress was quick to say that, truthfully, it comes down to a business decision with Vought – saying it would be "wouldn't be great" for the company since she's a prominent public figure. Minifie tells us:
After a long two-year wait, The Boys Season 4 came out as part of the 2024 TV premiere schedule. Plenty of moments stood out and made us laugh — like that surprising A-Train cameo or the hilarious celebrity voice behind Ambrosius — or made us cry, like the finale, where we finally got to see so much happen.
But Ashley herself has had some severe moments during Season 4, including her conspiring against Homelander with A-Train, many of which make me question how the hell she's survived this long – and how she'll play out in the next season as well.
The Boys actress also said that even the Supes recognize it. No matter how good or evil The Seven may be, there's promise in who Ashley is, especially in Season 4. Minifie commented that Sister Sage herself sees the "value" in having Ashley as almost a "mascot" to the company when Sage takes over the CEO role:
She is one of those characters that has this staying power that's hard to beat, and I know for a fact that after the wild The Boys twist with Ashley. She takes Compound V from a secret stash in order to not get instantly murdered by Homelander and his team, and we're not even sure if she lives or dies from it -- and it will certainly add drama to The Boys Season 5.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
But let's be honest, she'll probably make it out of it alive with her track record – and maybe even get a few hits in on Homelander this time around, too. Only time will tell.
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.