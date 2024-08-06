The Boys’ Colby Minifie Gives Us Her Take On How Ashley Has Survived All Of These Years

Spoilers for The Boys Season 4 are down below!

In the universe of The Boys, there are so many characters that you just wonder how the hell they have survived so damn long. One that certainly pops up is Ashley, the publicist-turned-vice president-turned-CEO of Vought, a woman who has been around since Season 1 of the show. From several near-death experiences to being visibly threatened by Homelander, how has she made it this long in the series? Well, the actress behind her has plenty of thoughts.

CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell had the chance to talk with Colby Minifie (Ashley) about her thoughts on the manner – and the actress was quick to say that, truthfully, it comes down to a business decision with Vought – saying it would be "wouldn't be great" for the company since she's a prominent public figure. Minifie tells us:

I think she is such a public figure for Vought that having her die, it just, I think it wouldn't be great for their fiscal year. Especially when Giancarlo Esposito, when Stan Edgar is pushed out, there is some turmoil, and there has to be meetings with the board and all that kind of stuff. And we have to make sure that Vought can survive, because without Vought, the home of all of this power that Homelander wields would be gone. I mean, he can wield power in many different ways, but you know what I mean?

After a long two-year wait, The Boys Season 4 came out as part of the 2024 TV premiere schedule. Plenty of moments stood out and made us laugh — like that surprising A-Train cameo or the hilarious celebrity voice behind Ambrosius — or made us cry, like the finale, where we finally got to see so much happen.

But Ashley herself has had some severe moments during Season 4, including her conspiring against Homelander with A-Train, many of which make me question how the hell she's survived this long – and how she'll play out in the next season as well.

The Boys actress also said that even the Supes recognize it. No matter how good or evil The Seven may be, there's promise in who Ashley is, especially in Season 4. Minifie commented that Sister Sage herself sees the "value" in having Ashley as almost a "mascot" to the company when Sage takes over the CEO role:

I also think she's a great, you know, when Sage comes in and Ashley is basically a – I want to say a Musketeer, but that's not the right word. A mascot! Thank you. When Ashley is now a mascot for V, I think Sage understands that it is actually quite important to have a 'playing leader.' Even if Ashley wields no power.

She is one of those characters that has this staying power that's hard to beat, and I know for a fact that after the wild The Boys twist with Ashley . She takes Compound V from a secret stash in order to not get instantly murdered by Homelander and his team, and we're not even sure if she lives or dies from it -- and it will certainly add drama to The Boys Season 5 .

But let's be honest, she'll probably make it out of it alive with her track record – and maybe even get a few hits in on Homelander this time around, too. Only time will tell.