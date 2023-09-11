Nearly A Year After Tom Brady Split, Gisele Bündchen Is All In On The No-Pants Trend

It was back in 2020 when Alexandra Daddario first advocated for pants-free living (because, honestly, who was getting fully dressed when we were all stuck at home?). And in the years since it’s become a whole fashion movement, with everybody from Halle Berry to Sydney Sweeney jumping in to toss out their trousers. Well step aside, ladies, because Gisele Bündchen just showed us how it’s done, going all in on the no-pants trend as the one-year anniversary of her divorce from Tom Brady approaches.

As far as celebrity fashion goes, 2023 has been full of see-through moments, celebrating the year of the black bikini and, of course, Barbiecore . But Gisele Bündchen has been showing off that post-divorce glow in recent months, and she proved that a good trend never dies when she ditched the pants but kept the jean jacket for a dinner event during New York Fashion Week. You can see the look below:

(Image credit: Getty Images Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Gisele Bündchen was the epitome of casual as she posed outside of (appropriately) Jean’s restaurant in New York City — and with her outfit consisting of little more than an oversized jean jacket, my bet is she stayed pretty comfortable during her Fashion Week outing as well. She buttoned the jacket up about halfway, allowing a small peek at her black bra underneath, with the waistband belt secured loosely over her thighs.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has maintained a low-key love life since ending her marriage to the retired NFL quarterback last October. It was thought she may have moved on with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente after they were seen vacationing together, and she was briefly connected to billionaire real estate developer Jeffrey Soffer . Rather, it seems she’s stayed focused on co-parenting with Tom Brady and getting back into modeling.

Whatever she’s doing, she certainly looked fantastic as she turned the jacket into a dinner dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

A number of other celebrities have opted to forgo their pants over the past few years, including Megan Fox sporting only a blazer on the red carpet for Machine Gun Kelly’s nail polish launch in 2021. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian got creative with a T-shirt and some belts , as she attended a concert in London last year, and Sydney Sweeney enjoyed the no-pants trend this summer, gracing the cover of Harper's BAZAAR Australia. Riverdale actress Camila Mendes also made quite a statement in February, walking the streets of New York in just her skivvies (and a leather jacket).

Anybody who can turn nothing but a jacket into high fashion has my support, because while the pants-free moments are so cool and look so comfortable, I don’t think that’s something that just anybody can pull off. Of course, there’s probably not much fashion-wise that Gisele Bündchen can’t do.

The model and her ex-husband announced that their divorce had been finalized late in October 2022 after much speculation that they were headed for a split. In the months that followed, Gisele Bündchen pushed back against rumors that she’d issued Tom Brady an ultimatum about retiring from the NFL, as well as speculation that she left him in order to focus on her career .

Despite the difficult breakup, she said she’s working on herself every day and focusing on her children, health and work. If that work continues to include gorgeous looks like the one above, I can’t wait to see what she’ll do next.