The Masked Singer's Caterpillar And Mallard Talk Costume Challenges, Ice Vests, And Reverse Psychology
The Masked Singer's Mallard and Caterpillar had a lot to say.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer’s Group B Semi-Finals. Read at your own risk!
The Masked Singer made it to the back half of Season 6, but not before it said goodbye to two very talented contestants in Group B. The Mallard and Caterpillar got their walking papers in the big episode, and while both were talented singers in the competition, fans wouldn’t associate that with their day jobs. Now, following their elimination, Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson (Mallard) and Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk (Caterpillar) had a lot to say about their costumes, ice vests, and reverse psychology.
The Masked Singer is a singing competition, but the costumes play just as much a part in the show as anything. Unfortunately, they aren’t always as comfortable or practical for a stage performance as competitors would like, and Willie Robertson told CinemaBlend that he learned that the hard way, as all the practicing at home didn’t quite prepare him for wearing the Mallard mask.
Mishaps do happen on The Masked Singer, and yes, some of them are because of the use of costumes. Luckily, Willie Robertson didn’t seem to have any mishaps in the Mallard costume in spite of limited visibility, and he got around the stage about the same as many other competitors.
Bobby Berk, on the other hand, didn’t get to do much moving around as the Caterpillar. Berk told CinemaBlend his costume was actually pretty hefty, and even required a special piece of equipment to ensure he stayed cool while wearing the heavy Caterpillar suit.
The Masked Singer Season 5 nearly saw singer Bobby Brown pass out due to being in the suit, so it’s good to see the production team took precautions in Season 6 to make sure something similar didn’t happen with Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk. Still, I can’t imagine trying to move in a 150-pound suit regardless of what I’m wearing, so credit to him for doing all that while putting on some awesome performances.
Credit is also due to Willie Robertson who, surprisingly, went on The Masked Singer in the exact costume one would expect someone from Duck Dynasty to wear. Robertson explained the show’s reasoning behind putting him in a costume based on his successful company and brand his family cultivated.
Neither man will go on to win The Masked Singer, but that’s understandable because there’s such a talented pool of competitors still in the competition. While Bobby Berk and Willie Robertson held their own well enough, if the Queen of Hearts and other competitors are who we think they are, then they’ll be flattered they lasted as long as they did.
The Masked Singer airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 6 is marching towards its finale, though it’s still too early to say who will definitively win it all. My hope is for Bull, but can he outsing Queen of Hearts? I can’t wait to find out!
