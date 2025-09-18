I Just Found Out The Morning Show Is Marion Cotillard's First TV Series. Thankfully, Billy Crudup Gave Her Some A+ Advice

Every streaming service has a few megahits, and The Morning Show is definitely one of the best Apple TV+ shows to watch. Those with an Apple TV+ subscription were treated to the first episode of The Morning Show's fourth season, which introduces Marion Cotillard into the mix. It turns out it was her first TV show ever, and she explained the great advice Emmy winner Billy Crudup gave her on how to enjoy this particular job.

The Morning Show Season 4 is officially here, and the premiere episode was explosive. Picking up some time after the Season 3 cliffhanger finale, we were introduced to Cotillard's newcomer Celine, who is on the board of the network. As you can see in the video above, I had the privilege of speaking with the Oscar-winning actress, where she shared what it was like to join her first TV project. In her words:

It’s my first TV show. And what was surprising to me was that I would start shooting with only four episodes that I read. So I didn’t really know where this character would go, what she would do, the choices she would make. I had few information about where she comes from and why she’s around. But I didn’t know the whole story. So that was at the same time a little it of anxiety but also a lot of excitement, not knowing the emotional arc that she would reach.

That definitely sounds like a new way of working. Film actors typically get their full scripts (unless you're in the MCU, who guards them). This has allowed Cotillard to have a full understanding of her character's arc in titles like La Vie en Rose, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and Taxi. This wasn't the case for The Morning Show, and she had to bring Celine to life only knowing what goes down in the first four episodes of the new season.

I asked if this was a freeing process for Cotillard, who once again shared what an adjustment and practice in faith joining The Morning Show ultimately was. But it turns out that Cory Ellison actor Billy Crudup had some choice words that helped her pull it off. As she told me:

And I remember Billy Crudup telling me at the first table reading ‘Be like a happy puppet. Like, they know. You’re in good hands, and trust them like 100%.' And that’s what I did and that was very easy to do. But the experience was a total different experience, something that I had never had before.

Talk about a good perspective. Crudup has a long career in TV and film, and has starred in all four seasons of The Morning Show. The Apple series is known for its wild twists, concerning character's personal and professional lives. It sounds like Cotillard was able to be that happy puppet and portray Celine with this new way of acting. And so far I'm loving this new character.

The Season 4 premiere, titled "My Roman Empire", introduced Celine, but it seems she has a history with the characters that we know and love. It should be interesting to see where she goes throughout the next nine episodes, especially since Marion Cotillard made it seem like there were twists she wasn't expecting. Bring it on!

The Morning Show airs new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+ as part of the 2025 TV schedule. And I'm hoping Cotillard sticks with the show for the long run.