Brett Goldstein Got Real About Shooting 'Very Steamy' Sex Scenes, And I Definitely Didn't Expect Rotten Vegetables To Come Up

Three-time Emmy nominee Brett Goldstein first showed off his romantic side in Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso as he and Juno Temple played out Roy Kent and Keeley Jones' adorable romance subplot. But, he’ll soon be leading man material in a new romance movie for the streamer called All of You. We got to see the chemistry Goldstein and Imogen Poots show in the trailer; so, now, the British actor is getting real about shooting those “very steamy” sex scenes. However, I didn’t expect rotten vegetables to come into the story!

The first look at the futuristic flick All of You was enough to convince me to put the new streaming movie on my watchlist. Starring, co-written, and co-produced by Brett Goldstein, he plays a man who develops a spark with his best friend, only for a test to match her up with her supposed soulmate.

So, ahead of the film's release on the 2025 movie schedule, the actor spoke to CBS Mornings about the romance of this story as well as what it was like shooting the “very steamy” sex scenes with Imogen Poots. Unsurprisingly, they were not romantic to film. However, surprisingly, they were also quite gross to shoot, thanks to the location they were working at, as the actor explained:

What's funny is there's, like, sexy scenes in the film. And there's one in particular that's very steamy. But the reality of shooting that scene is we were in a fruit and veg market that was rotting. It was really late at night, and we were behind the curtain, and the entire crew were on the other side of the curtain. We were doing this steamy scene, but we could just smell rotting vegetables. And then the curtain falls at the end everyone claps.

Ugh, that makes me cringe just thinking about it. While a sex scene is supposed to be “steamy” for the cameras and audiences watching, the smell of gross vegetables would certainly kill the romantic mood right there. It's proof that what looks seductive on screen can be anything but in real life.

It's important to remember that a movie's sex scenes are typically choreographed performances, blocked out like a dance, which can be at times almost scientific and at times awkward. Sydney Sweeney can tell you about the “awkward moment” of filming Anyone But You ’s shower sex scene and having 40 crew members watching. That could make anyone feel like a goldfish with all eyes watching you.

The same was said with Margot Robbie’s Wolf of Wall Street uncomfortable sex scene that involved an all-male crew being present while she was “pretending to be touching myself.” However, through great direction, editing, and performances, the final product still appears effortless and passionate to audiences watching.

As “steamy” as sex scenes go, Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots definitely deserve their props for portraying passion while in the company of rotting vegetables. If the two leads are still able to portray lust despite an uninvited odor coming into play, that’s some great acting. Now, I’m all the more curious about how this scene and others will play out when All of You becomes available for those with an Apple TV+ subscription on September 26th.