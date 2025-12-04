My Heart Can't Handle The Jonas Brothers Getting Nostalgic About Returning To Camp Rock: 'Thank God Those Movies Happened'
Over 15 years later!
As if it’s not enough knowing that the Jonas Brothers have been a band for twenty years, the boy band also went back down memory lane recently by reprising their roles as Connect 3 in Camp Rock 3. Ahead of the streaming release joining the 2026 TV schedule sometime in the new year, I’m getting emotional over what the JoBros said about returning to the Disney Channel franchise.
In celebration of the band’s 20th anniversary in 2025, People talked to the Jonas Brothers about their careers. While looking forward to Camp Rock 3, they had some sweet comments. Let’s start with Kevin Jonas:
While I know I thought they were instantly famous the moment I saw them on Disney Channel as a kid, as I’ve gotten older and they’ve spoken more openly about their journey thus far, I’ve learned that they had a much more rocky journey to becoming pop sensations. For example, one time they told the chaotic story of how Joe Jonas auditioned for Camp Rock.
It sounds like initially Joe’s role of Shane Gray was all Disney was looking for, but by some strike of luck, they all got cast, and the rest is history. Joe Jonas also added this about going to the Camp Rock 3 set:
It was officially announced that Camp Rock 3 was happening back in September while the project from Disney Branded Television was filming in Vancouver. All of the Jonas Brothers are back to play Connect 3 in a storyline where they lose their opening act for a “major reunion tour” and decide to go back to Camp Rock to find “the next big thing” as their replacement. Here’s what Nick said about the experience:
Camp Rock happened for the Jonas Brothers amidst their act starting to gain traction for their first album, It’s About Time. Before they knew it, they started a working collaboration with Disney and were all over Disney Channel. Before Camp Rock, I remember seeing them cover classic Disney songs on Radio Disney and guest-starring on Hannah Montana, but starring in their own movie (alongside Demi Lovato and her Camp Rock knees of course) was an even bigger deal.
For the new Camp Rock, they’ll be passing the torch to some new campers, but it’s great to see they are involved alongside Lovato also producing. It sounds like it was a really lovely experience for the trio.
Oh, and they recently had a Christmas movie come out on Disney+ and are already brainstorming what holiday to do a movie about next. It’s a great time to be a fan of the Jonas Brothers, and I can’t wait to get emotional with them when Camp Rock 3 comes out.
