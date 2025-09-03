Critics Have Seen The Office Spinoff The Paper, And The Reactions Are Reminding Me Of All The Jim And Pam Discussions
What's the verdict on The Paper?
The 2025 TV schedule has offered up some high-profile titles over the past year, and another notable show is about to debut – The Paper. A spinoff of beloved NBC mockumentary series The Office, this Peacock show moves from the walls of a paper company to the halls of a newspaper aiming to stay afloat. Critics have now officially had the opportunity to check out the sitcom – which comes from returning producer Greg Daniels. And the reactions bring to mind the chats that people used to have about Jim and Pam.
Fans of The Office likely know the relationship between Pam Beesly and Jim Halpert, which featured a will they/won’t they dynamic early on. Ahead of The Paper’s debut, many seemed to have varying feelings about the prospect of visiting this fictional universe. In other words, there was pondering about “will I like it?” or “will I not like?” Well, now that pundits have screened the spinoff, some seem to be digging it, and others aren’t impressed. TheWrap’s Amber Dowling lauds the show for its sweet handling of the journalism profession:
Ally Johnson of The Playlist, however, doesn’t dig the series all that much. In her own review, Johnson critiques the “half-hearted” writing as well as the performance of lead Domhnall Gleeson’s performance (as a non-Michael Scott-like character). Additionally, Johnson is of the belief that there are several other key issues with the series:
The Paper is set in Toledo, Ohio, where the crew that famously filmed the employees at Dunder Mifflin are now following journalists at the Toledo Truth-Teller, a historic Midwestern newspaper contending with the shifting media landscape. Filing out this new ensemble is the aforementioned Domhnall Gleeson as well as Sabrina Impacciatore, Ramona Young, Tim Key, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Chelsea Frei and Alex Edelman. Also, as noted, Oscar Nunez reprises his role as Oscar Martinez from the OG show.
In his own review of the new show, Alan Sepinwall of Rolling Stone is relatively lukewarm (kind of like the iffy dynamic between Jim and Pam early on). However, Sepinwall also makes a point about the appeal that the show may have down the road:
Liam Matthews of TV Guide says there are some laughs to be found within the Greg Daniels’ latest workplace comedy, and he praises some of the performances. However, based on Matthews’ assessment, this sitcom is disposable and, in making that point, he even referenced a certain film franchise:
Variety critic Aramide Tinubu is a bit higher on the series, however. While assessing Paper, Tinubu acknowledges that the show has a few “wrinkles” that need to be ironed out sooner rather than later. Yet she also expresses optimism about how things may unfold moving forward (and that’s a feeling that a lot of fans held onto as they watched Jim and Pam’s relationship evolve):
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Viewers needn’t wonder about what lies ahead for The Paper after this inaugural season, as it’s already been announced that the show will return for a second season, per Deadline, that’ll air in late 2026. Obviously, that decision was made before reviews like the ones above dropped. While the show may be off to a somewhat bumpy start from a critical perspective, there’s still a chance that the mockumentary show can blossom in a great way – not unlike Pam and Jim’s relationship.
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
The Paper is heading to Peacock, and those who want to tune in should grab a subscription. Membership costs as little as $7.99 a month, and you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus. With the higher tiers, enjoy ad-free streams as well as the option to download titles to watch offline later.
All episodes of The Paper will be available for Peacock subscription holders to stream starting on September 4. Fans can also use that same membership to stream all nine seasons of The Office.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.