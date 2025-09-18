I Didn't Expect This One Moment From The Paper Season 1 Finale, But Now I Am Kind Of Excited About It

The Paper Season 1, though not perfect, shows a lot of potential. With only ten episodes, I can predict where these characters could be headed. This includes the possible ever-changing relationships and dynamics. The season excels at establishing these new characters and immersing us in the extended world of The Office, as the shows feel similar enough to seem like cousins, but not so close in story to feel like twins.

I enjoy the differences between these shows, and find the similarities quite fascinating. The Paper has already been renewed to Season 2, but I hope that it lasts at least until Season 4 or 5. These characters are entertaining and layered enough for me to want to see their evolution over multiple seasons. Additionally, the finale didn’t end as expected, so that makes me curious how things play out in future seasons.

Warning The Paper Season 1 spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

I Was Shocked Ned And Mare Kissed So Early In The Paper. I Thought They Would Be A Slow Burn

I have been watching television shows most of my life at this point. Therefore, I know that it’s common for sitcoms to have a main couple that doesn’t officially become an item until way into the series. We saw this on The Office, for example. It took many seasons before Pam (Jenna Fischer) and Jim (John Krasinski) got married. They had several iconic moments even before and after they kissed, and one of the most memorable was Jim and Pam's first kiss.

This doesn’t happen until the Season 2 finale, so there are many episodes before we get this kiss, but it feels like it takes even longer. Streaming shows don't tend to run as long as traditional broadcast ones can, so there writers can’t really plan with such an uncertain future. However, it still surprised me that Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) and Mare (Chelsea Frei) kiss in the Season 1 finale.

I am surprised by it because it seems too soon for such a bold move. After all, I expect at least a season or two of them denying and fighting their feelings the Jim and Pam way. Their first kiss also has the same level of weight and gravity as the iconic one on The Office. It feels so electric, but intrusive to watch.

I Am Excited To See How This Changes Their Dynamic In Future Seasons

Jim and Pam have a lot to go through before they eventually end up together. Therefore, the first kiss in The Paper doesn’t mean that next season, Ned and Mare will become a couple. They are also a bit more complex than Jim and Pam because of their work dynamic. Ned is Mare’s boss, so, fundamentally, there are some ethical and HR issues at play here.

They will likely have to ignore their attraction once more. Plus, some of my favorite sitcoms and TV shows go the secretly hooking up or dating route. I can see that happening with Mare and Ned next season. Then they may decide to break up because it’s too dangerous and complicated. They probably have a few more seasons of angst before they reach their true couple potential.

I am also not just excited to see what happens in their romantic future, but how that changes their dynamic with others. If the comedy goes the secret hook up-route, others will likely find out, and that could make or break bonds on the show. Their kiss opened the door for a classic sitcom trope that I usually love.

The Kiss Being This Early Makes Me Like The Paper More, Because It Seems To Be Operating With Now Or Never Mentality

The Paper is a Peacock original. This streamer has so many great original shows, but most don’t last more than a couple of seasons. The Office had nine seasons and over 200 episodes. I don’t expect this series to make that many episodes. It’s not that the series isn’t entertaining enough to last that long; I just realize that the streaming platform model doesn’t often lead to more than five seasons.

The Paper could go to four seasons, but I would be shocked if it lasts more than that. The creative team is probably cautiously optimistic and want the show to last as long as possible, but are seemingly treating it more like some British shows. This means maybe treating every season as a standalone, with fewer cliffhangers and loose threads. Of course, Ned and Mare’s kiss is a cliffhanger to some degree. However, if the show wasn’t picked up for another season, the season finale feels satisfying.

You can assume and predict what may happen next. You don’t need every question answered, and you are also happy to know that both reciprocate the others' feelings. I prefer shows that aren’t overly confident with the renewal possibility. This means I can expect each season to end feeling final enough, but open for a new chapter or continuation.

It Does Slightly Make Me Worry That Ned And Mare Won't End Up Together By The Series Finale

This isn’t always the case, but sometimes when A TV couple gets together early in the series, they aren't the show’s endgame. A new character or relationship will emerge that the writers and/or the fans prefer. For example, in How I Met Your Mother, many liked Robin (Cobie Smulders) and Ted’s (Josh Radnor) romance, but others preferred Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) and Robin’s relationship. This is one reason why people were upset about the series finale, and why it’s still so divisive.

If Mare and Ned don't become the main couple this soon, they may date other characters on the show and fans might actually prefer those pairings. The writers could change their minds on having the duo end up together by the series finale. They may also enjoy these new pairings more. Currently, I really like Mare and Ned’s chemistry and bond. I want to see them end up together, so at the moment, I would be sad to see them not have a happy ending together. Nevertheless, The Paper only has ten episodes so far, I can change my mind about the romance.

I Think Ned And Mare's Kiss And Relationship, Possibly Progressing Sooner Than Expected, Could Allow Other Paper Romances More Focus

I can see so many potential romances already on The Paper. The secondary romance of the show belongs to Nicole (Ramona Young) and Detrick’s (Melvin Gregg). That one has already experienced heartache, but I suspect they find their way back to each other.

However, I find the Marv (Allan Havey) and Ann’s (Nancy Lenehan) unrequited love story much more fascinating because it has so many layers. She’s married to his brother, and he has been in love with her for decades. I think watching them could be a really intriguing part of the series. There are also hints at a future love story between Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore) and Ken (Tim Key).

There are already so many possible romances that could be fun to watch, and who knows what others will develop over the series. Ned and Mare’s kiss leads the way for a lot of romance on The Paper. I can’t wait to watch theirs and others develop in future seasons.

