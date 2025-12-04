In Rare Weigh In, Apple And Moses Martin Did Not Hold Back About Those Viral Photos Of Their Famous Mom Making Out With Timothée Chalamet
Here's how Gwyneth Paltrow's kids reacted.
In recent years, Gwyneth Paltrow has mostly said goodbye to her acting career as she mainly focuses on being Goop’s CEO. That said, she has a new role among 2025 movie releases that's been abuzz for about a year and a half now. Paltrow signed up for Marty Supreme last summer, and she went viral while filming it in New York City when photos of her and co-star Timothée Chalamet kissing (in character) dropped. How’d Paltrow’s two kids take those photos of her their mom going everywhere?
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paltrow recalled the reactions of her 21-year-old daughter Apple and 19-year-old son, Moses. In her words:
53-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow plays the love interest to 29-year-old Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme, which critics haven’t quit praising since the movie first screened at the New York Film Festival in October. Chalamet is currently neck-and-neck with Leonardo DiCaprio for Best Actor in Gold Derby’s Oscar odds (while Paltrow is listed as No. 6 in the Best Supporting Actress category.
Apparently, Apple and her momma are “really good friends” aside from being mother and daughter, and she “gets it” when it comes to things like this. Paltrow also told the magazine that her text chats with mom friends were also going off after the photos came out last fall. In her words:
Before Marty Supreme, Gwyneth Paltrow’s last movie appearance was in Avengers: Endgame, which was a rather small role. In recent years, she’s talked a lot about being content with stepping away from acting, but apparently when the Josh Safdie movie came to her, she was dealing with her kids going away for college and dealing with “real panic” around her “purpose.”
So in some ways, her kids actually helped influence her role in Marty Supreme, where she plays a wealthy and retired actress. Previously, Paltrow has teased that her and Chalamet’s character, who is an aspiring ping pong champion based on Marty Reisman, “have a lot of sex” in the movie. Paltrow caught some heat for her comments on working with an intimacy coordinator for the first time on the movie. You can check out the trailer for Marty Supreme below:
The drama is set in New York City in the 1950s, where it follows Chalamet’s Marty Mauser as he pursues competitive table tennis. Marty Supreme hits theaters on Christmas Day, December 25.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.