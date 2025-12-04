In Rare Weigh In, Apple And Moses Martin Did Not Hold Back About Those Viral Photos Of Their Famous Mom Making Out With Timothée Chalamet

In recent years, Gwyneth Paltrow has mostly said goodbye to her acting career as she mainly focuses on being Goop’s CEO. That said, she has a new role among 2025 movie releases that's been abuzz for about a year and a half now. Paltrow signed up for Marty Supreme last summer, and she went viral while filming it in New York City when photos of her and co-star Timothée Chalamet kissing (in character) dropped. How’d Paltrow’s two kids take those photos of her their mom going everywhere?

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paltrow recalled the reactions of her 21-year-old daughter Apple and 19-year-old son, Moses. In her words:

I mean, my daughter’s so cool and so punk rock that she’s like, ‘Mom, this is awesome!’ And my son was like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t want to see this.’ He was kind of mortified. But I do think they’re actually excited to see this film because now they’re grown up and they can make this separation. I’m sure they’ll gag when I’m having a make-out scene, of course. But it’s funny, they haven’t really seen me in movies. Historically, they like me home, as Mom, and they don’t like to engage with the outside perspective of who I am.

53-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow plays the love interest to 29-year-old Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme, which critics haven’t quit praising since the movie first screened at the New York Film Festival in October. Chalamet is currently neck-and-neck with Leonardo DiCaprio for Best Actor in Gold Derby ’s Oscar odds (while Paltrow is listed as No. 6 in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Apparently, Apple and her momma are “really good friends” aside from being mother and daughter, and she “gets it” when it comes to things like this. Paltrow also told the magazine that her text chats with mom friends were also going off after the photos came out last fall. In her words:

Blowing up. Blow–ing–up! I have my L.A. mom close friends and my English mummy friends, and they were all texting me. They know I don’t look at any rubbish sites, so they’re all sending me these pictures, like, “Yessss, G.P.!” Everyone was thrilled.

Before Marty Supreme, Gwyneth Paltrow’s last movie appearance was in Avengers: Endgame, which was a rather small role. In recent years, she’s talked a lot about being content with stepping away from acting, but apparently when the Josh Safdie movie came to her, she was dealing with her kids going away for college and dealing with “real panic” around her “purpose.”

So in some ways, her kids actually helped influence her role in Marty Supreme, where she plays a wealthy and retired actress. Previously, Paltrow has teased that her and Chalamet’s character, who is an aspiring ping pong champion based on Marty Reisman, “have a lot of sex” in the movie. Paltrow caught some heat for her comments on working with an intimacy coordinator for the first time on the movie. You can check out the trailer for Marty Supreme below:

The drama is set in New York City in the 1950s, where it follows Chalamet’s Marty Mauser as he pursues competitive table tennis. Marty Supreme hits theaters on Christmas Day, December 25.