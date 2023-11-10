Upload's Season 3 Finale Director Breaks Down How Robbie Amell Dealt With Playing Out Nathan’s Wild Final Scene
What a cliffhanger!
Spoilers for Season 3 of Upload are ahead! If you haven’t seen the comedy, you can stream it all with an Amazon Prime subscription.
At the end of Upload Season 2, the big cliffhanger revolved around Nathan being in the Real World, and a possible copy of him existing in Lakeview. Well, that Back-Up came to life in Season 3, and everyone grew to love the two versions of Robbie Amell’s character. Now, the third installment has come to a close, and we have the opposite problem. It appears the two versions of Nathan have been captured, and possibly merged together, or one was killed. Either way, in the final moments, there’s only one version of him. Luckily, the director of Episode 8, Sarah Boyd chatted with CinemaBlend about this wild final scene, and how Amell dealt with playing it.
Upload’s Finale Director Breaks Down Nathan’s Final Two Scenes
Like the ending of Upload Season 2, the third installment finishes on a major, major cliffhanger that centers around Nathan and his survival. Real World Nathan is arrested. Meanwhile, while an ad is showing how “happy” people can be if they go into this afterlife, Back-Up Nathan is being chased around Lakeview, and while his friends and the A.I. Guys try to help him, he’s caught.
When they filmed that, Sarah Boyd told me Robbie Amell actually wanted to do his own stunts, and they had a lot of fun with it. During an interview with CinemaBlend, the director said:
Overall, it’s an intense, yet funny, scene (as Upload tends to be). However, it didn’t prepare me for the very end of the episode when we find out the two Nathans have seemingly been captured, and one is apparently "destroyed." The horror on Nora and Ingrid’s faces accurately describes how I felt during that moment too. Commenting on the fate of Robbie Amell’s character, Boyd said:
Honestly, “been through hell,” feels like an understatement. This guy has been through the wringer this season, and assuming the show gets renewed for a fourth season, things are only going to get more intense, for everyone. This is because at the end of the finale, we don’t know which Nathan we’re seeing, or if they’ve been merged. We see the horror on his loved ones' faces as they come to this realization, and that’s where the audience is left. It turns out, the cast and crew were also left hanging on this cliff too.
How Robbie Amell And Sarah Boyd Filmed The End Of Upload’s Finale
Even though other Upload directors spoke about Robbie Amell’s commitment to playing the Nathans differently, when it came to this final sequence, they wanted to keep things ambiguous. Sarah Boyd explained that the actor did differentiate the two characters when he played it, however, it was nuanced. They made sure to have options so either Nathan could be the guy talking to Ingrid, Nora and co. She said:
Speaking about the conversations she had with Amell leading up to shooting this scene, Boyd said the goal was to make it so the audience couldn’t tell which Nathan was left at the end of the season. She explained:
So, while Amell shot both versions of Nathan, and they worked to keep things very nuanced and mysterious on his end, when it came to the reactions of his loved ones, that’s where Boyd was able to get a bigger range of extreme emotions. She said:
Overall, the ending of Upload’s third season is as intense as it is hilarious. There are still so many loose ends and questions to be answered. Much like with Season 2, they’ll need to prioritize plot points going into a new season. I think priority No. 1 has to be saving the Nathans from the goons who took him, and figuring out if it’s possible to get Real World and Back-Up Nathan back so they can go about their lives and be with Nora and Ingrid respectively.
While we got a great explanation of how Robbie Amell dealt with shooting Nathan’s wild ending, there are still so many questions to be answered. Season 3 has officially wrapped up on the 2023 TV schedule, so hopefully we’ll have news on Season 4 soon, so we can find out what happened in Lakeview.
In the meantime, you can stream Seasons 1 through 3 of Upload, as well as all of Prime Video’s best shows on Amazon.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor and resident Swiftie at CinemaBlend. She also adores (and writes about) Ted Lasso, rom-coms and whatever streaming series is gracing our screens.
