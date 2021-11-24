Wait, One Home Sweet Home Alone Character Was Based On Chrissy Teigen?
2021-11-24
One actor based their role on the celebrity.
Oh, the holidays. It’s the best time of the year to reunite with family before ringing in the new year. One of the latest Christmas movies to come out this season is Disney+’s Home Sweet Home Alone, which takes the concept from the classic to the present times. Since Kevin McCallister’s big night of battle, there’s been a lot of developments in the world, such as VR, cell phones and, you know… the rise of Chrissy Teigen.
In Home Sweet Home Alone, Ally Maki plays one of the family members coming to stay with the MacKenzies (which includes Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney’s Pam and Jeff). She’s a Los Angeles mother who is all about the fur coats and high heels. When CinemaBlend spoke to the actress, she shared her influences for the funny role:
Anyone else totally see this too? Ally Maki serves as one of many funny elements of Home Sweet Home Alone, as Mei, Hunter and their young son crash the MacKenzie family's Christmas by surprising them for the holidays as they also deal with the possibility of losing their house. Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney’s Pam and Jeff are desperate to keep their memories in the home they raised their children in and decide to invade the Mercer home, unaware that Archie Yates’ Max has been left home alone by accident.
Ally Maki is an established comedic actress, who has previously found roles in TV shows such as Wrecked, Dear White People and 10 Things I Hate About You. More recently, she worked with Disney to voice the role of Giggle McDimples in Toy Story 4.
Home Sweet Home Alone additionally features some fun and intentional homages to the original movie and cute moments for Archie Yates’ Max Mercer. Though Home Sweet Home Alone follows one of the most beloved holiday movies, it has received quite a bit of flack from fans and by critics. Ally Maki gushed during our interview about being a part of the franchise’s return, especially with Devin Retray coming back as Buzz McCallister. In her words:
The movie has Devin Retray all grown up and now serving as a police officer as the cycle continues. Check out Home Sweet Home Alone, now streaming on Disney+.
