Fans Spot Taylor Swift Hugging Her Soon-To-Be Father-In-Law, But The Comments About Her Ring Are What Spark My Interest

Taylor Swift is back in the news for making music with the release of her twelfth studio album and the box office-ruling release party timed to it. Still, after she was spotted hugging future father-in-law Ed Kelce while attending a Kansas City Chiefs game in support of her fiancé, fans are all talking about one thing: her engagement ring, which continues to dazzle more than a month after Travis Kelce proposed to her with it.

Wearing a custom Chiefs jersey minidress, Taylor Swift was back in the suite at Arrowhead Stadium with friends and future family members. Before greeting Caitlin Clark after their viral moment earlier this year, Swift shared a hug with Ed Kelce. While the video was captured from a distance (via X), it wasn't so far away that the massive diamond ring couldn't be seen sparkling on her left hand.

Fans who have been keeping an eye on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship had thoughts about being able to see that ring from a ways off, and I can't say that I disagree. Check out just some of the comments, edited for clarity:

@ bettyscardi : "I swear the ring needs its own social security number."

@ iloveTTPD : "The ring gets bigger everytime."

@ ElleLynne5 : "The way that ring shines & sparkles and somehow grows every time I see it."

@saturdynghts99: "How does a ring get bigger each time it goes outside?"

Talk about shine! After not stealing Selena Gomez's spotlight at her recent wedding (and seemingly hiding her left hand from the camera in one photo from before the nuptials), the ring was on full display with her return to the Arrowhead suite to watch Travis Kelce play. Her NFL fiancé went the extra mile to get her a special piece, so it's only fair that she gets to show it off from time to time.

Per Vogue, Kelce worked with jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry to design the engagement ring with a central diamond set in yellow gold. Swift herself opened up about just how meaningful the ring was to her beyond the beauty of it, saying on the Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton radio show:

I just thought [Kindred Lubeck's] stuff was so cool, so I had shown him a video a year and a half ago…And he was paying attention to everything it turns out...when I saw the ring I was like [gasp], ‘I know who made that!’… He listens to me! Like, you really know me. I didn’t know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that’s kind of a flex. He did amazing!

All things considered, it sounds like Travis Kelce nailed it with choosing the engagement ring, and his now-fiancée seems more than happy to wear it. She's been fairly open about the engagement, including why she didn't tell Ed Sheeran herself that Kelce popped the question. She did have to shoot down a "shockingly offensive thing to say" about potentially stopping making music to have babies, and opened up about why she doesn't want to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. (The 2026 halftime show will be headlined by Bad Bunny.)

And who knows? Maybe Taylor Swift's engagement ring is a good luck charm for the Kansas City Chiefs. After an unfortunate loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars the week before, the Chiefs defeated the Detroit Lions in the first game that she attended this fall.