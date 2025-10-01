Ariana Grande Is A Major Star, But Even She Was ‘Nervous’ When Meeting Wicked Star Jonathan Bailey
Honestly, I get it.
A number of movie musicals have won the Best Picture Oscar, and it could happen again with the forthcoming Wicked: For Good. Fans are hyped for the sequel, especially after Wicked broke records at the box office and earned a number of Academy Award nominations. Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey had great chemistry as Glinda and Fiyero, but it turns out that the pop singer was nervous to meet the Bridgerton star.
The first Wicked movie can be streamed with an Amazon Prime subscription, where Grande and Bailey's chemistry is on full display. But in an interview with Time about the Jurassic World Rebirth star, Grande explained her original nerves when meeting him. As she put it:
Honestly, relatable. As a musical theater nerd myself, Bailey's carer on the West End preceded him. But while she was originally nervous, Grande explains that the Heartstopper actor's inherent kindness made her feel at ease. And she instantly became "obsessed" with the 37 year-old star of stage and screen.
Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial
Wicked is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. Trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.
Grande's comments seemingly aren't unique to her. Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson went viral for kissing while promoting Jurassic World Rebirth, and also seem to have excellent chemistry. Bailey and his slutty little glasses have been named the internet's boyfriend, and it seems like that level of adoration also extends to his costars. I can't wait to see what goes down between Fiyero and Glinda in Wicked: For Good.
It's been fascinating to see how Baileys' starpower has grown in recent years. He became a household name thanks to his role in Bridgerton (streaming with a Netflix subscription) and also appeared in Fellow Travelers before debuting a Fiyero in Jon M. Chu's Wicked. After following up that performance with Jurassic World Rebirth, and Bailey has become a bonafide queer movie star, something that seemed like an impossibility years ago.
Grande and Bailey's friendship will be on full display in the Wicked sequel, which is just a month and change away. For Good's trailer caught up with Fiyero and Glinda years after the first movie, with the pair preparing to get married in the Emerald City. But they're both still thinking about Elphaba, so it should be fun to see this love triangle play out on the big screen.
Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21st as part of the 2025 movie release list.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.