Wicked Director Jon M. Chu Admits Even He Wasn't Sure About For Good's New Songs At First, And Explains Why

It’s hard to believe that in about two months, the 2025 movie release of Wicked: For Good will be hitting theaters. Other than seeing Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande coming back in their magical roles, audiences can anticipate an original twist to the sequel—two new songs to get hooked onto. Believe it or not, though, director Jon M. Chu wasn’t sure about the fantasy sequel’s new songs at first, with a good reason why.

One of the many benefits of Wicked splitting into two parts is the opportunity to get deeper into L. Frank Baum’s reimagined characters. A common technique when adapting long-running Broadway shows to the big screen is to add original songs to enhance the story or characters. Hey, it may improve its chances for Best Original Song at the Oscars like Evita’s “You Must Love Me” did.

However, Jon M. Chu got real with EW about feeling unsure of For Good adding two original songs, and I see where he’s coming from:

Even after we recorded them, even after we put them in the movie, we kicked the tires on them to make sure that we had to put them in this movie. Otherwise, it wasn't worth it.

Taking into account the emotional impact each Wicked song had in the first movie, you don’t want unnecessary new songs to fill up screentime. Whether it’s “Defying Gravity” or a fun tune like “Popular,” they all carry weight in moving the story forward and helping audiences get to know each character. But considering what a visionary Jon M. Chu is, I’m confident the two new musical numbers didn’t blow into the movie like Dorothy’s house, but floated down elegantly like Glinda’s bubble.

What we know so far about Wicked: For Good’s new songs will be one co-written by Cynthia Erivo for her Elphaba character. The other will be for Glinda called “Girl in the Bubble.” Jon M. Chu further explained why these two new additions work best for the anticipated sequel, and both have to do with the one common theme of “home.”

Both witches are trying to find their way home. Both of these songs are about how to do that, and it's questions that I've always wanted to hear from them in the stage show, but never got to. We get to take our time and explore those questions.

That’s a very beautiful sentiment about how both Glinda and Elphaba are searching for “home.” After all, we saw in The Wizard of Oz Dorothy going through that same journey, trying to reach Oz to go back to Kansas. It looks like the Oz residents who came before her could relate to the wandering farm girl in discovering themselves and where they belong.

Not only is the American film director now psyched for his two new songs, but the one song he thinks will be a “fucking banger” is Cynthia Erivo singing “No Good Deed.” With the musical tune sung when Elphaba is in a fit of rage about wickedness vs. goodness, I can’t blame the talented director. Chu also described “As Long As You’re Mine” as “beautiful,” with this being a zesty love song between Elphaba and Fiyero. As if I wasn’t hyped enough already for the upcoming musical sequel.

Jon M. Chu may have been unsure at first if adding new original songs was a good idea for Wicked: For Good. But, it looks like the two songs found a “home” in the musical adaptation that I’m already predicting will give us all of the emotional feels and Best Original Song nominations.

If you’re pumped to see where Elphaba and Glinda’s journey ends, Wicked’s Part Two flies into theaters on November 21st. Until then, you can watch the Oscar-winning movie that started it all streaming on your Peacock subscription.