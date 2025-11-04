Watson's Ritchie Coster Shares The Storyline That He 'Resisted' For Season 2, But He's 'Loving' It Ahead Of Shinwell's Big Episode
Prepare for Shinwell to step into the spotlight!
Watson got off to an eventful start in Season 2 in the 2025 TV schedule, with Sherlock Holmes even in the mix after the time jump. For Shinwell, he’s not contributing to the team as much via his criminal connections anymore, but is at work in the hospital as a nursing student. His skills will be put to the test in more ways than one in the new episode on November 3, and actor Ritchie Coster spoke with CinemaBlend about the storyline he originally didn’t love for his character, as well as needing “penance” for his actions.
Because this is Watson we’re talking about, the episode – called “Happy When It Rains” – will also have a wild medical case. Patients come into UHOP with wounds that seem to be infected with a flesh-eating bacterium, all while Shinwell is searching for meaning in his new direction as a nursing student. He'll have to come to terms with the emotional challenges of the medical field while also contributing to the case of the week, all of which creates sky-high stakes.
When I chatted with Ritchie Coster ahead of the big Shinwell episode, I noted that I never would have predicted his character going into nursing after his Season 1 arc. With the first season now available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription and Season 2 in full swing, the Walking Dead vet shared:
Shinwell was certainly an asset to John in Season 1 whenever he wasn't mixed up in the Moriarty mess, but never really as part of the medical field himself. In fact, after Shinwell's (albeit reluctant) betrayals in Season 1 and the guilt he felt for being blackmailed, it was hard to picture a way for Watson to keep him with the team. The nursing student storyline has done the trick, with Coster now "loving" it. He went on to share his take on Shinwell's actions in Season 1:
For better or worse, Shinwell's actions weren't condemned all the way into Season 2 like Ingrid's were. He did resist early enough that he wasn't part of the incident that nearly ended in Stephens' death, and his betrayal in messing with John's meds definitely led to an interesting story with his hallucinations of Sherlock, then voiced by Matt Berry. Shinwell now has penance on the mind, after being stuck in a lose-lose situation in the first season.
Of course, Shinwell working as Watson's right-hand man whenever possible on the team doesn't mean that he's in a position of power as a nursing student, and "Happy When It Rains" explores how Shinwell adapts to his place in the hospital as well as the strain of his work as a nurse. Ritchie Coster previewed:
Let it not be said that Watson doesn't go the extra mile to show off the grossness of wounds and severity of illnesses on CBS! After the show even found a way for the title character to drop an F-bomb on network TV in the previous episode, anything feels possible. Check out the promo for the new episode that will put Shinwell in the spotlight:
Tune in to CBS on Monday, November 3 at 10 p.m. ET for the "Happy When It Rains" episode of Watson Season 2, or stream next day via Paramount+. While it remains to be seen how well (or not well) Shinwell is doing after the events of this episode, it's only a matter of time before Robert Carlyle returns as Sherlock Holmes, and the relationship between Mary and John may continue to take some unexpected turns.
CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television.
