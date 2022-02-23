What Star Trek: Picard’s Michelle Hurd Loves About Raffi And Seven Of Nine’s Storyline In Season 2

Star Trek: Picard introduced an exciting new relationship to the prime universe in Season 1, as Michelle Hurd’s Raffi entered a romantic relationship with Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine. Fans didn’t get to see a ton of the couple together, but with Season 2 on the way and the release of the new audiobook Star Trek: Picard: No Man’s Land centered around the two characters, there’s a reason for fans to be excited. Hurd is excited to see the two’s relationship play out in the universe and recently revealed what she loved about Raffi and Seven of Nine.

I spoke to Michelle Hurd and Jeri Ryan (who first portrayed Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Voyager ) ahead of the premiere of Star Trek: Picard Season 2 and asked if fans excited to see more of the couple will be satisfied with what all is on the way. Hurd answered and explained what she ultimately loved about Raffi’s relationship with Seven despite her initial hesitation.

I hope they are. I think one of the things that I really appreciate that the producers and the writers took heed in is that these are two strong, mature, independent, stubborn, determined, driven women that have a very clear focus when they have a mission. I was really hesitant when I heard we were doing [a relationship]. I was like, ‘We’re not going to do white picket fence and skipping rope and unicorns, are we? Because these two women are not that.’ They may have been that at some point, but they’re not that, particularly at this moment. So, I was happy with how they showed a mature relationship with two incredibly independent, stubborn women.

Star Trek fans who check out Star Trek: Picard: No Man’s Land (which is written by Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson) will see exactly what Michelle Hurd is talking about when it comes to Raffi and Seven of Nine’s dynamic. It’s clear Raffi and Seven both have feelings for each other, but at the same time, they’re very much set in their ways. As Hurd said, it’s two independent women operating as they did prior to their meeting and still remaining just as stubborn and hard-headed even with each other.

Both Michelle Hurd and Jeri Ryan will reprise their roles in Star Trek: Picard Season 2, albeit with some changes. Trailers ahead of the release revealed Seven of Nine won’t have her Borg implant at some point , in a twist that’s likely a result of Q’s meddling with reality . It’ll be interesting to see how or if Seven’s change impacts her relationship with Raffi and how the two navigate that change amongst all the other things happening in Season 2. Of course, there’s a lot more probably happening than Seven and Raffi’s relationship, which is why it’s handy fans got this story in advance to see an adventure that’s dedicated to them.